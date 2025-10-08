Prized Ole Miss Football Commit, Georgia Native Set to Visit Texas A&M Aggies
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County three-star lineman Shavezz Dixon in September after going public with a decision.
Dixon, a Top-50 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, flaunts an impressive offer list with multiple Southeastern Conference programs battling for the Peach State stud.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas A&M Aggies, South Florida Bulls, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, among others, across his prep career.
But it's Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels that reel in the early pledge from the standout Peach State offensive lineman.
“First and Foremost I wanna thank the man above Jesus Christ,” Dixon wrote via X. “Thank you to my friends, coaches, and family for all the sacrifices you all have made for me to be in this position.
"With that being said. I am blessed to announce that I am Committed to the University of Mississippi.”
Dixon was in Oxford (Miss.) last weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels' SEC showdown against Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks in the program's thrilling 41-35 win.
Fresh off of his trip to the Magnolia State in September, the Georgia native made the move to reveal a commitment to the Rebels with the 2027 Recruiting Class taking shape.
“I loved it on my visit,” Dixon told Rivals. “That visit was key in my decision. I felt welcomed, they made me feel like a top priority, and they treated me and my family so well.
"The atmosphere was amazing—the crowd was great, and it just felt like home.”
But Dixon remains open to other schools where he's set to visit the Texas A&M Aggies this weekend on an unofficial trip to College Station for the program's matchup against Florida.
Ole Miss holds the verbal pledge, but will battling across Dixon's time on the prep scene with significant time until the coveted offensive lineman puts pen to paper.
“I really like how Ole Miss takes care of its players, both on and off the field,” Dixon told Rivals. “It was great to be there on the visit and see how they do things.
"The coaches are great and they are the kind of guys I want to play for... Coach Garrison is a great offensive line coach with so much knowledge of the game.
"He actually reminds me a lot of my high school coach, and that was big in my decision. He likes how I play physical and nasty on the offensive line."
