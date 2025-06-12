Prized Ole Miss Football Linebacker Target Backs Off Commitment to SEC Rival
Baton Rouge (La.) Central four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Garrett, a Top-10 linebacker in America, revealed a pledge to the Auburn Tigers last year after an unofficial visit with the program.
Now, after mulling over his options, Garrett is back on the market after reopening his recruitment and backing off of a commitment to Auburn.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder had been pledged to the program since July 27 of last year when he committed to Auburn over the LSU Tigers.
“If anything changes, it will be before the season starts,” Garrett told On3 Sports at the end of April. “Auburn is still the school I am committed to, but I am looking at my options and I will take visits. I want to give some of these great schools a chance since they are recruiting me so hard.”
Since then, Garrett has officially visited the Ole Miss Rebels with the program in pursuit of his services this summer.
Ole Miss, Oregon, Miami and Texas A&M, among others, are schools in the mix for the coveted linebacker.
Kiffin and Co. currently hold a commitment from Leesburg (Fla.) Tavares four-star Izayia Williams, the No. 1 rated linebacker in America after going public with a decision this offseason.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder has had a unique recruiting process to this point after being verbally committed to multiple programs, but it's the Rebels currently holding the pledge.
Ole Miss will now keep options open at the linebacker position in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Garrett becoming an interesting target moving forward.
