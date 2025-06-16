Prized Ole Miss Football Target Announces Commitment to SEC Rival on Monday
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding four-star offensive tackle Tyler Chukuyem has revealed a commitment to the Florida Gators over the Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State Seminoles and Cincinnati Bearcats.
Chukuyem, a Top-50 rated offensive lineman in America, narrowed his focus to the four programs in June with Billy Napier and Co. ultimately landing the priority Ole Miss target.
“My family loves (UF),” Chukuyem told On3 Sports. “They think it’s a good school. My dad is big on education. So Florida is going to be high on his list.”
The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder has reeled in double-digit scholarships with the four finalists piquing his interest down the stretch.
What was Chukuyem looking for in a program?
“I will see the ins and outs of the program,” Chukuyem told On3 Sports. “I want to see how the program is run and the official visits will absolutely play a big role in my commitment.”
For the Rebels, the program was quickly trending at the top for the talented Peach State offensive lineman, but a recent visit to Gainesville shifted the offensive lineman's focus
“It was really cool being able to find out everything about Ole Miss and just looking forward to continuing building the relationship,” Chukuyem told On3’s Sports after his recent trip to Oxford.
Chukuyem had locked in a commitment for June 16 last week with the Florida Gators now reeling in his commitment on Monday.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in pursuit of multiple top targets in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program currently holding a Top-25 class.
