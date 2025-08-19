Prized Ole Miss Football Target Earns Colorado Buffaloes, Oklahoma Sooners Offers
Lafayette (La.) three-star wide receiver Brayden Allen continues emerging as one of the top wideouts in the Bayou State ahead of his senior campaign.
Allen, a top-five wideout in Louisiana, has received a myriad of offers across his prep career following a standout junior season.
But the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder elected to make the move to announce a commitment to the hometown Tulane Green Wave in July after going public with a decision.
Despite the pledge, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in the mix after extending a scholarship to the fast-rising Louisiana receiver just days after his commitment.
Allen logged 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns during his junior campaign while also impacting the game on defense and special teams.
The offer came on the heels of the Ole Miss coaching staff beginning to evaluate new options in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Rebels hold commitments from four-star wideout Corey Barber and three-star Jameson Powell, but remain on the prowl to add to the receiving corps moving forward.
Ole Miss has now emerged as a flip candidate for Allen, but multiple Power Four programs are in pursuit of the coveted wide receiver.
This month, the Louisiana native has now received offers from the likes of the Oklahoma Sooners and Colorado Buffaloes as his emergence continues.
According to Rivals, Allen has scheduled official visits to both Oklahoma and Colorado as his recruitment process takes off.
Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are a program of interest for Allen with the new offer one to keep tabs on.
“What interests me about Colorado is seeing how many players they took in and developed into NFL players,” Allen said.
“What gets me interested in playing for Coach Prime is how hands-on he is with his staff and all of the experience they have. It’s people who have all been there before.”
The Tulane Green Wave commitment has remained loyal to his pledge to the hometown program, but as his emergence continues, he'll be a prospect to monitor.
Ole Miss and Co. entered the mix in July and will continue keeping a foot on the gas for the prized Louisiana wideout.
