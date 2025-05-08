Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Target, Alabama Native Commits to SEC Rival
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain active on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program in pursuit of the top talent in America.
After adding a pair of commitments last week, the Rebels' 2026 Recruiting Class moved up to the No. 15 slot overall with momentum gaining.
Kiffin and Co. have hosted double-digit prospects to Oxford this spring with a focus on retooling the roster for the future.
One key target that made his way to town in Marrch was Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Hillcrest wide receiver Kahden Smith.
The talented pass-catcher was in Oxford for Day 1 of Spring Camp with the Ole Miss staff keeping a foot on the gas for his services.
Smith, a coveted prospect on the recruiting scene with a myriad of offers, soaked in the scenes of campus throughout the day.
The 2026 wideout holds offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Stanford, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, among others, with Kiffin's staff prioritizing the rising-senior.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is in the midst of an important offseason in his recruitment prior to what many believe will be a standout senior campaign on the prep scene.
Now, after mulling over his options, including Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels, Smith has gone public with a commitment decision.
The Alabama native is headed to join the Vanderbilt Commodores after pledging to the program on Thursday.
"It's really one thing that I'm looking for: the opportunity that I have to play and get on the field early," Smith told 247Sports. "Vandy, they have that.
"They have a history of playing freshmen, and that is really what I'm looking for."
Ole Miss currently holds commitments from a pair of wide receivers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle: Jameson Powell and Zion Legree.
The Top-75 wideouts in America remain priority pledges for the program with the Rebels set to keep a foot on the gas until the Early Signing Period in December.
