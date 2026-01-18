Promising Florida Gators Transfer Reveals Portal Destination to Ole Miss Football

Florida Gators offensive lineman Enoch Wangoy is Oxford bound after revealing a commitment to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday evening, according to multiple reports.

Wangoy heads to the Magnolia State with three seasons of eligibility after spending two years in Gainesville with the Gators - taking a redshirt year as a true freshman in 2024.

The 6-foot-7, 333-pounder signed with Florida as a Top-50 offensive tackle in America where he will now make the move from the Sunshine State to Ole Miss with an opportunity for a fresh start after not seeing the field with the Gators.

Wangoy, who is originally from Manchester, England and only began playing football in 2023 and will continue looking to further develop under Golding and the coaching staff in Oxford.

Ole Miss remains on the prowl for the top talent in the Transfer Portal market with a primary focus on adding bodies in the trenches after retaining Delano Townsend and signing LSU Tigers transfer Carius Curne - the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the portal.

BREAKING: Florida transfer OL Enoch Wangoy has signed with Ole Miss, @PeteNakos reports🦈https://t.co/ZASv8J78vy pic.twitter.com/eWcCJYuT0G — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 18, 2026

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, Curne made the decision to explore other options with Ole Miss making the move.

Former LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson is now on staff in Oxford as the Ole Miss Rebels' running backs coach/associate head coach where the relationship boosted the program's chances significantly.

The Transfer Portal Additions [24]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

