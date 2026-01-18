Priority Ole Miss Football Transfer Portal Target Raves About Visit With Pete Golding

Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Que McBroom made his way to Oxford this weekend to take in a multi-day stay with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as his recruitment takes off in the Transfer Portal.

The well-traveled Missouri native signed with Coffeyville Community College out of high school where he emerged as a top-five interior offensive lineman at the JUCO ranks.

Following his stint, McBroom spent one season at Norteastern Oklahoma A&M prior to his lone season at Louisiana-Monroe where he's now generating significant interest in the Southeastern Conference.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound redshirt-junior is now officially in the Transfer Portal with the Ole Miss Rebels and Cal Bears emerging as potential landing spots after taking in a visit to Oxford.

After the trip, McBroom raved about the staff under head coach Pete Golding and its impact on the trip.

Louisiana-Monroe OL Tank McBroom just wrapped up at Ole Miss where he says he liked the Rebel staff.



He now heads to Cal.



Ole Miss remains on the prowl for the top talent available with a primary focus on adding bodies in the trenches after retaining Delano Townsend and signing LSU Tigers transfer Carius Curne - the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the portal.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, Curne made the decision to explore other options with Ole Miss making a statement.

Former LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson is now on staff in Oxford as the Ole Miss Rebels' running backs coach/associate head coach where the relationship boosted the program's chances significantly.

The Transfer Portal Additions [23]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

