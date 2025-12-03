Purdue Boilermakers Flip Elite Athlete Away From Ole Miss Rebels on Signing Day

Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills three-star athlete Jett Goldsberry revealed a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on July 7 with the program landing one of the top two-way prospects in America.

Goldsberry, the No. 1 rated athlete in Indiana, chose the Rebels over the North Carolina Tar Heels, West Virginia Mountaineers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Wake Forest Demon Deacons down the stretch of his process.

One of the top multi-position prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, Goldsberry pledged to Ole Miss after coming off of a dominant junior campaign for his prep squad.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder threw for 1,807 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions as a quarterback for his high school squad.

He also tallied another 1,676 rushing yards and 28 more scores.

After his junior campaign he was a three-year starter on defense where he has logged 212 career tackles, four forced fumbles and three interceptions during his time on the prep scene.

It's clear the dynamic ability of Goldsberry is what has intrigued multiple Power Four schools with the talented two-way star piquing interest from a flurry of programs.

“I’m open to moving wherever,” Goldsberry said of his position at the next level. “I play so many positions in high school right now. That wouldn’t be a problem. I’m opening to anything. I just want to be on the field.”

“I tell people I've stayed calm throughout the process,” Goldsberry said. “Take what you can get and evaluate the schools. I want to go where I can get to the play in the first year or two. Nice campus and being around people that you want to be with. There’s a lot of little things that go into it.”

Now, as the Signing Period approaches, and the Ole Miss Rebels have seen a coaching change with Lane Kiffin departing for LSU, Goldsberry has flipped his commitment.

The Indiana native went public with the decision on Wednesday morning.

"I want to start by thanking Coach Wes Neighbors and the entire Ole Miss staff for believing in me and taking the time to recruit me," Goldsberry wrote via X. "I've got nothing but respect for the program and the people there, and I'm grateful for the opportunity they gave me.

"After a lot of thought and talks with my family, l've decided to decommit from Ole Miss and flip my commitment to Purdue.

"I'm excited about the direction of the new coaching staff and the vision they have for me, and I can't wait to be a part of what they're building. Thank you again to Coach Neighbors and Ole Miss for everything. Ready for this next chapter. Boiler Up."

Now, Ole Miss goes back to the drawing board with the program looking to lock things down with multiple current commitments in the 2026 Recruiting Class.

