SEC Rival Receives Prediction To Land Commitment From Elite Ole Miss Football Target

Louisville (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner remains a priority target for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels this offseason with the coaching staff keeping tabs on the Magnolia State standout.

Turner has seen his status skyrocket to the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Class after cruising up the rankings following a big-time junior season for his prep squad.

Now, the 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Arkansas Razorbacks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, and Missouri Tigers, among several others, as SEC schools enter the race.

With offers galore rolling in as of late from Southeastern Conference programs, Turner recently trimmed his list to eight programs:

The Mississippi standout will evaluate the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Florida State Seminoles.

But one school is surging following a recent visit: Alabama.

Turner made his way over to Tuscaloosa (Ala.) this past weekend with the program building momentum in his recruitment with a prediction now in:

𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡: 2027 4 ⭐️ DL Mitchell Turner has been predicted to Alabama by @SWiltfong_



The No. 3 DL in the nation was in Tuscaloosa for a visit last week



Turner will take an Official Visit to Alabama on May 29-31 pic.twitter.com/dtmhuZI9zu — Recruits Bama (@RecruitsBama) March 16, 2026

Ole Miss remains in contention for the Magnolia State standout, but it's clear the Alabama Crimson Tide are looking to separate from the pack here with a prediction now logged for the SEC rival to earn a commitment when it's all said and done.

"Turner is part of a loaded defensive line group in Mississippi this year, with three players ranking among Rivals’ top 10 nationally at the position," Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote.

"Turner had some of the best film we saw along the defensive line. Turner is hyper-productive; he had over 40 tackles for loss as a junior. He probably won’t wow you in terms of his physical dimensions, but he has an outstanding first step, great instinct and really plays with phenomenal pad level and leverage.”

Now, all eyes remain on the nation's No. 3 rated defensive lineman with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to make up ground this offseason.

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