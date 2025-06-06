The Latest on Five-Star LSU Tigers Commit Tristen Keys, Ole Miss Football's Push
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys is in the midst of a critical stretch in his recruitment process with multiple programs pursuing his services.
The No. 1 wideout in America remains committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, but it hasn't stopped Ole Miss and others from intensifying their push.
It's been a busy offseason for the Magnolia State prospect as he evaluates the contenders in his process.
Keys is pledged to LSU, but he has checked in with a myriad of schools both officially and unoffically this offseason.
Last weekend, the five-star wideout hopped on a flight and visited Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes for a multi-day stay on an official.
The Hurricanes are a program that have intensified the push this offseason where Keys has made multiple trips to Coral Gables.
Now, Keys is in the midst of official visit No. 2 of the month where he's currently in College Station (Tex.) on a multi-day trip to see the Texas A&M Aggies.
It's a star-studded official visitors list for Mike Elko and Co. with the Aggies rolling out the red carpet for the talented receiver.
Looking ahead, Keys has multiple official visits left, according to a source. He will check in with the Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide for multi-day stays prior to his final visit of June to the LSU Tigers.
Before it's all said and done, Keys will have officially visited Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Alabama and LSU this month.
The one school missing? The Ole Miss Rebels.
But Lane Kiffin and Co. had Keys in town this week for an unofficial visit to campus.
Keys' prep squad made the trip up to campus to compete in the Rebels' 7-on-7 Tournament, but it also provided the five-star another opportunity to talk shop with the staff.
He's is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season with the home-state school instensifying its pursuit.
Ole Miss will continue looking to get on the official visit slate this summer with the program keeping in close contact with the elite wideout.
