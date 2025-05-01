The Latest on Ole Miss Football's Pursuit of the No. 1 Safety in the Transfer Portal
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have utilized the NCAA Transfer Portal to the program's advantage this offseason while retooling the roster ahead of the 2025 season.
After seeing multiple departures following Spring Camp, the Rebels have hit the recruiting trail with force to bolster the depth of the program.
There's been a primary focus on the defensive backfield during the spring window of the Transfer Portal.
Kiffin and Co. have been transparent with the Ole Miss program looking to add four members to the secondary before next season.
Last weekend, the Rebels landed UL-Monroe safety Wydett Williams Jr. to the mix.
But the program remains linked to Houston Cougars safety A.J. Haulcy.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
Ole Miss, LSU and Miami have been the three schools tied to Haulcy as it currently stands.
Down the stretch, this one appears to ultimately be boiling down to an LSU Tigers versus Miami Hurricanes battle, according to a source.
Haulcy is coming off of a 48-hour visit with the Miami where he was wined and dined by the Hurricanes, spent time with iconic rapper Rick Ross and received a police escort across the downtown area.
Still, Haulcy remains uncommitted to a program.
All signs point towards a growing sense of optimism that the LSU Tigers are becoming a serious player in the "Haulcy Sweepstakes" with Miami now intensifying their push for Tennessee safety Jakobe Thomas.
As it currently stands, Miami and LSU remain the pair of schools turning up the heat for Haulcy following Ole Miss landing Williams Jr. last weekend in the defensive backfield.
In the new Transfer Portal area, recruiting news moves fast and Kiffin's program could get back in the mix, but as it stands, all signs point towards an LSU versus Miami heavyweight fight.
Haulcy is the No. 1 available player in the NCAA Transfer Portal after entering the free agent market last week.
