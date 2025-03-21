The Recruiting Roundup: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Set for Busy Stretch in Oxford
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue working through Spring Camp in Oxford after beginning practice this week with a new-look roster.
Kiffin and Co. took the field on Tuesday for Day 1 with the program hitting the ground running for what will be an eventful stretch in "The Sip" for the staff.
Along with handling business during Spring Camp, the program will also host a myriad of prospects to campus.
This week, multiple targets in both the 2026 and 2027 Recruiting Cycles locked in visits to Oxford in the coming weeks.
The Recruiting Roundup: Trio of March Visitors to Know
The March 27th Visitor: D'Ante Seals
Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville edge rusher D'Ante Seals will make his way to Oxford on March 27th for a visit with Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.
Seals, who's flown under the radar by many evaluators, is beginning to gain national attention as a coveted defensive recruit in the 2026 Cycle.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder out of Alabama will visit Mississippi State [March 22], Ohio State [March 24], Tennessee [March 25] and Ole Miss [March 27] during an important stretch in his process.
Kiffin and Co. will look to get the premier target back for an official visit this summer as he begins narrowing down his contenders.
Kamhariyan Johnson Visit
Muscle Shoals (Ala.) three-star edge rusher Kamhariyan Johnson will be in Oxford this weekend for a visit to check in with the Ole Miss coaching staff.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder out of Alabama has heard from the likes of Auburn, Alabama, USC and Tennessee, among others, during his recruiting process after reeling in offers from the powerhouse programs.
Now, it'll be the Rebels getting a crack at the sought-after SEC target this weekend in Oxford.
Quarterback Visitor: Jerry Meyer III
Waxahachie (Tex.) quarterback Jerry Meyer III has lined up a visit to Ole Miss for this offseason, according to On3 Sports, with the coveted signal-caller set to make his way to Oxford.
Meyer will visit Baylor, Memphis, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU and Texas Tech this offseason as the 2027 prospect sees his process take off.
Kiffin and Co. will continue working through a busy stretch in Oxford while navigating both Spring Camp and visitors making their way to campus across the next few weeks.
