Top-10 Tight End in America Narrows Focus to Ole Miss Football, Auburn and Illinois
Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson is down to three programs with a commitment date locked in as his process winds down this summer.
Anderson, a Top-10 tight end in America, is coming off of an impressive junior campaign with a myriad of schools entering the mix.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Illinois Fighting Illini and Auburn Tigers, among several others, battling for his services this offseason.
But he's now down to three with the Rebels making the cut alongside Illinois and Auburn down the stretch.
Kiffin and Co. received an official visit from Anderson during the weekend of May 30-June 1 where he soaked in the scenes of Oxford.
Since then, the program has been generating significant buzz in his process as a contender with Anderson now including the Rebels among his finalists.
The Top-10 tight end in America has also locked in a commitment date for July 1 with his recruiting process nearing the finish line.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are trending in this one with the program beginning to separate themselves from the pack with a decision date now cemented.
