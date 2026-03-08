Top Ole Miss Football Quarterback Commit Receives Prestigious Honor at Elite 11 Event

Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher took the Peach State by storm on Saturday at the Elite 11 Regional in Atlanta (Ga.) after competing against multiple elite signal-callers.

Croucher checks in as the No. 4 rated quarterback in America with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels holding the verbal commitment after making things public last fall.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has seen a meteoric rise across the last handful of months with the "physicall-gifted" signal-caller now lighting it up this offseason.

"Keegan Croucher looks like one of the more physically-gifted 2027 quarterback prospects. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he has big-time arm talent with textbook pliability within his throwing motion. He’s also a quality athlete with translatable movement skills," Rivals wrote.

"Croucher is an interesting story: he’s originally from upstate New York and was a three-sport star, leading his high school to a state title appearance as a freshman. He transferred Cheshire Academy as a sophomore and has played two nine game schedules in a situation that is not conducive to posting gaudy production.

"Croucher has transferred to emerging national powerhouse Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him blow up as a senior."

Now, the Ole Miss Rebels commit is in the midst of "blowing up" ahead of his senior campaign after a dominant performance at Saturday's Elite 11 Regional in Atlanta.

Elite 11 Atlanta: Ole Miss four-star commit Keegan Croucher named @247Sports Alpha Dog, while Clemson commit Kharim Hughley punches his ticket to the Elite 11 Finals.



Full top performers and evaluation notes from Saturday’s workout https://t.co/e6wGDU3yus pic.twitter.com/crnqcmnFQd — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) March 8, 2026

Croucher was named the "Alpha Dog" at the event as the top prospect at the event - surrounded by a myriad of high-profile quarterbacks.

It's another major honor for the Ole Miss pledge with Golding and Co. keeping a foot on the gas to maintain Croucher's pledge amid a push from Georgia and Kentucky, among several others.

”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.

"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them. They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Ole Miss Football Among Early Leaders for Alabama Crimson Tide Running Back Target

Join the Community: