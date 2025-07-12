Top Ole Miss Football Target Receives Prediction to Land With Oregon Ducks
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and LSU Tigers as his recruitment process winds down this summer.
Geralds, a Top-10 defensive lineman in America, has narrowed his focus to the five programs with a commitment date locked in for Aug. 2.
The 6-foot-1, 268 pound Peach State prospect has garnered interest from the top schools in the nation with Lane Kiffin and Co. now among his finalists.
Geralds is an Ole Miss legacy with his father playing for the Rebels during his collegiate career; which has assisted in the program being well-positioned.
But one school is beginning to separate from the pack with a decision date inching closer for the Georgia native.
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are gaining momentum for Geralds as his Aug. 2 commitment date nears.
It's no secret the Ducks have been scorching hot on the recruiting trail after landing a myriad of pledges this offseason with Geralds now emerging as a priority for the program.
Oregon sits with a Top-10 2026 Recruiting Class with Lanning and Co. now receiving a prediction to land Geralds.
Rivals' Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong have both logged predictions in favor of Oregon beating out the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Kiffin and Co. will await a decision from Geralds as they keep a foot on the gas for the Ole Miss legacy as the Aug. 2 commitment date inches closer.
