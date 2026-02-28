No. 1 WR in America Has Ole Miss Football Fans Fired Up With Recent Decision

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal remains a hot commodity this offseason with multiple Southeastern Conference programs looking to flip him away from the Texas Longhorns.

Royal checks in as the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where his meteoric rise has evaluators salivating at the potential he attains at the next level.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Fast forward to Royal's junior season in 2025 and it was much of the same - finishing the year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns where his track speed was on full display.

From there, the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Florida Gators, among several others.

But it's the Texas Longhorns that hold the pledge for the No. 1 wide receiver in America after going public with a decision on Nov. 29.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels aren't backing down from the challenge this offseason with the coaching staff in Oxford swinging for the fences in their pursuit.

Ole Miss has locked in an official visit with Royal with the program set to host the No. 1 wide receiver in America on a multi-day stay this summer.

The LSU Tigers will also receive an official visit, sources tell Ole Miss Rebels On SI, along with the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers after Josh Heupel's program was added to the docket this month.

“Tennessee has made not only me, but my family feel like a priority, too,” said Royal to On3 of his interest in the Volunteers. “Like Texas, they have an offense that fits my play style.”

“The Buckeyes could be one to watch. Florida was one of his early favorites less than a year ago, but Tennessee may be Texas’ top competition,” Rivals wrote . “The offense and Kelsey Pope have the Vols in play.”

Now, all eyes are on the coveted pass-catcher with Golding and Co. preparing to bring in the No. 1 wide receiver in on a multi-day stay this offseason.

