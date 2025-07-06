What It Means: Ole Miss Football Lands Pledge From Coveted Cornerback Iverson McCoy
Tupelo (Miss.) three-star cornerback Iverson McCoy revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday after going public with a decision.
McCoy, a Top-20 prospect in Mississippi, chose the Rebels over the likes of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Arkansas Razorbacks and Auburn Tigers.
The former Mississippi State commit reopened his recruitment in May with a myriad of schools entering the mix in his process with Kiffin and Co. emerging quickly as a contender.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder enjoyed the coaching staff while on an official visit to Oxford in June.
“I like the coaches, the players and the community,” McCoy told Rivals after his official visit. “They checked out all my boxes. I like the way they coach and they’re personal.
“I liked that they are going to be build you up for your junior year so you can have a better chance at getting drafted to the league."
McCoy took official visits to see both the Rebels and Bulldogs this summer with the pair of SEC schools emerging as threats in his process, but the Razorbacks and Tigers also remained in the mix with offers on the table.
Now, McCoy has made his move. The Magnolia State prospect will remain in-state and suit up for the Rebels after revealing a commitment.
Ole Miss is coming off of securing a commitment from the No. 2 rated EDGE in Texas, Landon Barnes, on Monday with the program hoping to remain hot on the recruiting trail come decision time for multiple targets.
Ole Miss target Jett Goldsberry is set to reveal a commitment decision on Monday with the Rebels firmly in the mix for the No. 1 athlete in Indiana.
247Sports Evaluation on Iverson: "Zone corner with explosive tendencies that should be able to handle boundary responsibilities at the Power Four level with his physicality. Measured just over 5-foot-11 spring before junior year and is tracking to start college before he turns 18 years old.
"Has proven to be rather effective as an off-man defender as he passes off assignments and reroutes traffic. Quick trigger in run support and will come to balance as an open-field tackler, which suggests that he could also get a look at one of the safety spots on Saturdays depending on scheme and roster situation.
"Earned a bronze medal in the triple jump at Mississippi 7A track meet in advance of senior year, but might not have the deep speed to cover every vertical route when the competition ramps up. Projects as a potential multi-year contributor with all-conference upside that should add valuable alignment flex to any secondary after a developmental semester or two."
