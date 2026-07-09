The Biggest Ole Miss Question Everyone Is Overlooking

Entering the 2026 season, Ole Miss will have the talent necessary to compete for a national championship. However, lacking talent has never been the issue for the Rebels.

An issue facing Ole Miss will be whether the current roster (including 29 new transfers) will be able to build chemistry and come together as a team.

It’s a question fans don’t usually think about because they’re focused on recruiting rankings and transfer additions. Yet it’s arguably the biggest factor separating a talented team from a championship-caliber one.

Another Portal Overhaul

Head coach Pete Golding speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since the Rebels' resurgence, Ole Miss has built a reputation for utilizing the transfer portal and NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) to the fullest extent for roster construction.

Past stars such as Jaxson Dart, Walter Nolen, Trey Amos, and Tre Harris were all acquired through the portal. Current Ole Miss stars Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy were both a part of the 2025 transfer portal class.

After finishing with the No. 2 transfer portal and 29 new transfers, approximately 15 of them are expected to either be starters or heavy rotation players.

Lots of new players aren't always negative; these new additions could be better than those they replaced. However, due to the lack of chemistry and time spent with the roster, it's uncertain until kickoff week one.

Chemistry wins championships; being able to trust and communicate with the rest of the roster through adversity or falling short of expectations is pivotal. Ole Miss will enter the year with a championship on their mind. If they want to accomplish that goal, these new additions must settle into the team.

Why Ole Miss Might Be Able to Overcome It

Ole Miss has built a blueprint for building their roster through the past several years, bringing in the most talented players they could find and catching them up to speed with the rest of the team. The Rebels aren't new to rapid and major additions to the team.

The returning leaders will help provide continuity, including players such as Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, Suntarine Perkins, and Will Echoles. These four will be tasked with not just leading but also creating the ability to help the 2026 Ole Miss Rebels come together as one.

The early non-conference games will give the Rebels the opportunity to establish chemistry during the regular season. Assuming chemistry is built quickly, this roster has one of the highest ceilings in the SEC and could be dangerous.

While Ole Miss will face the issue of bringing in so many new faces, it's an issue fans haven't seen the Rebels navigate before.

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