Mark Wasikowski Adds Transfer Pitcher From Big Ten Baseball Rival

After receiving their fourth transfer commit of the offseason, it didn’t take long for the Oregon Ducks to add their fifth. Former USC Trojans right-handed pitcher Michael Ebner is set to join the Ducks baseball program after three seasons in Los Angeles.

Not only is getting a commitment from a Big Ten rival a valuable pickup for coach Mark Wasikowski’s Oregon group, but it could be a suitable replacement for right-handed pitcher Collin Clarke, who recently entered the transfer portal along with three other notable Oregon players from last season.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski leaves the field after the win over Washington State on day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the course of his three-year career with the Trojans, Ebner started in seven games and recorded 59 strikeouts with a 4-2 pitching record. The main concern with Ebner is his 6.02 ERA over seven starts, which he looks to improve with the Ducks.

What Michael Ebner Brings From USC to Oregon

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for his role with the Ducks, expect Ebner to be a critical piece of Oregon’s bullpen next season as the team aims to reach the CWS for the first time since 1954. This past season, the Ducks finished with a 43-18 overall record and went 20-10 in Big Ten play, where they were eventually swept by the Texas Longhorns in the Austin Super Regional.

Pitching ultimately helped the Ducks reach their third Super Regional in the last four seasons. The trio of Will Sanford, Cal Scolari, and Miles Gosztola helped guide the Ducks to the Super Regional. Sanford and Gosztola are expected to return for the Ducks next season, but Scolari could be on his way to the MLB, as he was recently listed as a top 200 prospect in the 2026 draft.

Transfer Portal Additions For Ducks This Offseason

Oregon head baseball coach Mark Wasikowski gives a thumbs up to the stands after the Ducks defeated Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other transfers who have committed to the Ducks in addition to Ebner include Delta State outfielder Tucker Jones, Long Beach State infielder Jake Evans, University of Tampa outfielder Jake Books, and Vanderbilt infielder Carter Johnstone.

Both Books and Johnstone bring championship experience to a Ducks team looking to break through and reach the ultimate prize: the CWS in Omaha. Books won a Division II national championship with Tampa and was on a Coastal Carolina team that finished as runners-up to the LSU Tigers in the 2025 CWS.

Will Oregon's Top MLB Draft Prospects Return?

Oregon catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus celebrates an out at the plate against Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Given the recent losses in the transfer portal to redshirt freshman designated hitter Naulivou Lauaki Jr., sophomore catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus, and freshman outfielder Angel Laya, the Ducks hope that these five transfer portal additions will help them not only remain competitive in the Big Ten but also reach their ultimate goal of the CWS.

In addition to potentially getting back Scolari on the mound next season, the Ducks are also hoping for the return of junior second baseman Ryan Cooney and junior infielder Maddox Molony, as they are also considered top prospects in the 2026 MLB Draft. Cooney batted lead-off for the Ducks for the majority of the season. Molony's return after a season filled with highs and lows could be beneficial.

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