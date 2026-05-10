Oregon Ducks Baseball vs. UCLA Bruins Live Score Updates

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks Baseball squad is back on the diamond at Jackie Robinson Field to finish the series against the No. 1 UCLA Bruins after two vastly different game results highlighted by a shocking Saturday upset from Oregon.

On Friday, the Ducks took an 11-1 loss on the chin with the mercy rule getting them off the grass. The Ducks only clocked in three hits against the Bruins.

Oregon pitcher Tanner Bradley, right, celebrates getting the Ducks out of the seventh inning against Indiana at PK Park in Eugene March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then, on Saturday, Oregon punched in their biggest win of the season with an eighth-inning breakaway off a Jack Brooks three-run double that put the Ducks in a final score of 9-6. The Ducks' victory shattered UCLA's 27-game winning streak in conference play.

Follow along below for updates throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top.

TOP OF THE THIRD : 1-1

- Smith ties up the game with a single and run from Ryan Cooney. Maebus advances to third. UCLA goes to the bullpen.

- Drew Smith comes to bat with two on, two out.

- UCLA takes a mound visit.

- Ryan Cooney is walked and Jack Brooks strikes out swinging. Oregon has one man (Cooney) on first as Jaksa goes to bat.

BOTTOM OF THE SECOND : 0-1

- Bruins' Aguayo struck out looking.

- Maddox Molony goes parallel with the ground to catch a UCLA hit and get the ball to first base, pinching Oregon's second out.

TOP OF THE SECOND : 0-1

- Naulivou Lauaki struck out swinging, ending the inning.

- Angel Laya singles to the left side, eventually advancing to third after a Maddox Molony foul out and a Gabe Miranda single to the right.

BOTTOM OF THE FIRST : 0-1

- Gosztola strikes out Will Gasparino looking, finishing out the inning with the Bruins on top and knocking on the door.

- UCLA's Brennan singles to left center as Martin advances to third base with UCLA seeming confident for another run.

- UCLA SCORES off a Roman Martin single with West running into home.

- UCLA's Dean West advances to third as Gosztola flies out UCLA's Levu.

- Miles Gosztola gets his first out with a batter swinging, but UCLA's Dean West steals second.

TOP OF THE FIRST : 0-0

- A double play catches Jaksa and Burke-Lee Maebus to close out the first at-bat try for the Ducks.

- Ten pitches in, Brayden Jaksa gets a single to sit on first base.

PREGAME

Starting Lineups

OREGON

2B Ryan Cooney LF Brayden Jaksa C Burke-Lee Mabeus 3B Drew Smith RF Angel Laya SS Maddox Molony 1B Gabe Miranda DH Naulivou Lauaki Jr. CF Jack Brooks

UCLA

LF Dean West SS Roch Cholowsky 1B Mulivai Levu 3B Roman Martin RF Payton Brennan CF Will Gasparino C Cashel Dugger DH Dominic Cadiz 2B Aiden Aguayo

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 19, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mark Wasikowski Brings Heat Prior to Game Two

After Oregon's shutdown on Friday, coach Mark Wasikowski gave an impassioned speech post game, stressing that his athletes not dismiss the loss as a top team getting an expected win against a No. 13 ranked squad, but as an invitation to cause an upset no team has been able to do all season.

"What I told them is, ‘Think about this one', This one should hurt. It shouldn’t just be a put-your-cleats-in-the-bag-and-get-on-to-the-next-one kind of thing. You should process this one. You should rehearse it in your brain so by the time you go to bed tonight, then you can get it out of your system and you can show up tomorrow and have some competitiveness," Wasikowski said.

That fiery speech seemed to work it's magic, as the Ducks fought back early with the Bruins on top after the first inning on Saturday. At the top of the second, Gabe Miranda brought home Angel Laya with an RBI, then Naulivou Lauakigot the Ducks to a tie with a 3 run blast off the batter's eye in center.

"Our team doesn't quit. That is the kind of stuff we pride ourselves on. Our standard is we don't ever quit. We are going to keep going until the last out is made. I'd say we didn't quit. We went through the whole game and it was a great win for us. Just awesome," Jack Brooks said postgame.

Teammates congratulate Oregon pitcher Will Sanford, center, after he got the Ducks out of the second inning against Indiana at PK Park in Eugene March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the Mound

With eyes on the pitchers mound, Oregon will go with former midweek starter and Gonzaga transfer Miles Gosztola to start against the Bruins. Gosztola sits at a 2-3, 3.98 ERA and has only allowed two runs and struck out four athletes at a little over four and a half innings against the Washington Huskies this season.

"Regardless of opponent, we're going into both of these series looking to get three wins. I mean, it's a great opportunity we have ahead of us going to Westwood. we're really looking forward to it," Gosztola said in a pre-series media availability.

The Stakes

For the Ducks, this resume win could help their case of hosting a regional in the postseason, giving significant advantage for the much-desired College World Series appearance. Furthermore, beating the No. 1 ranked team in the nation and in their conference would position Oregon as a favorite for the Big Ten conference title.

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