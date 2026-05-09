Oregon Blown Out in Series Opener Against Top Ranked UCLA

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks took on the No. 1 UCLA Bruins in a top 25 showdown in game one of three-game weekend series in Los Angeles. The Ducks lost 11-1 with the game being called after the seventh inning due to the mercy rule.

Oregon's record drops to 35-13 overall and 17-8 in Big Ten conference play. UCLA on the other hand improved to 45-4 and remained undefeated in Big Ten play at 25-0.

Oregon Blown Out By UCLA

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski comes out from the dugout to dispute a call as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on May 10, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins got out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. They were led by first baseman Mulivai Levu, who hit a pair of home runs in the victory. UCLA also got a dominant performance from starting pitcher Wylan Moss, who pitched a complete game while only allowing one run and three hits.

Oregon's lone run came on a Drew Smith sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

Live Updates

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

End of Game: Oregon, 1, UCLA 11

Top 7th: Oregon 1, UCLA 11

Mercy rule. End of game.

Miranda strikes out swinging.

Molony walks.

Laya grounds out to first

Hellman flies out to left.

Bottom 6th: Oregon 1, UCLA 11

Call strikes out swinging.

Gudoy flies out to center.

Dugger hit by pitch. Advances to second on wild pitch.

Gasparino strikes out swinging.

Brennan homers to center. Martin scores.

Martin singles to center.

Levu homers to right.

Top 6th: Oregon 1, UCLA 8

Smith grounds out to short.

Mabeus strikes out swinging.

Jaksa grounds out to third.

Bottom 5th: Oregon 1, UCLA 8

Cholowski flies out to center.

West flies out to center.

Call strikes out swinging.

Top 5th: Oregon 1, UCLA 8

Cooney strikes out looking.

Brooks singles to center.

Lauaki Jr. struck out swinging.

Molony grounded out to first.

Bottom 4th: Oregon 1, UCLA 8

Gudoy struck out swinging.

Dugger walks. Levu scores. Brennan to third. Gasparino to second.

Gasparino walks.

Cholowsky scores on wild pitch. Levu to third. Brennan to second.

Brennan reach on error. Cholowsky to third. Levu to second.

Martin strikes out swinging.

Levu infield single. Cholowsky to second.

Cholowsky safe at first on fielders choice. West out at second.

West singles to center.

Top 4th: Oregon 1, UCLA 6

Layman grounds out to first.

Hellman strikes out looking.

Smith flies out to left. Jaksa scores. Mabeus to third.

Mabeus doubles to left. Jaksa to third.

Jaksa singles to left.

Bottom 3th: Oregon 0, UCLA 6

Call strikes out looking.

Gudoy reaches on error. Martin and Brennan score. Dugger out at second.

Dugger walked. Martin to third. Brennan to second.

Gasparino struck out swinging.

Brennan singles to right. Martin to second.

Martin hit by pitch.

Levu homers to center. Cholowsky scores.

Cholowsky walks.

Top 3rd: Oregon 0, UCLA 2

Cooney strikes out swinging.

Brooks walks.

Lauaki Jr. strikes out swinging.

Molony flies out to right.

Bottom 2nd: Oregon 0, UCLA 2

West grounded out to second.

Call flies out to right.

Guddy strikes out swinging.

Top 2nd: Oregon 0, UCLA 2

Laya lines out to center.

Hellman strikes out looking.

Smith grounds out to short.

Bottom 1st: Oregon 0, UCLA 2

Dugger strikes out swinging.

Gasprarino doubles to right. Cholowsky and Martin score. Brennan to third.

Brennan walks. Martin to second.

Martin singles to center. Cholowsky to third.

Levu flies out to left.

Cholowsky infield single

West strikes out swinging.

Top 1st: Oregon 0, UCLA 0

Mabeus grounds out to second.

Jaksa strikes out swinging.

Cooney ground out to second.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

No. 13 Ranked Oregon Ducks

Oregon has been led at the plate this season by infielder Ryan Cooney and outfielder/infielder Drew Smith.

Cooney has a batting average this season of .358 with eight home runs, 36 runs batted in, and an OPS of 1.021.

Smith is hitting .349 with a team-high 14 home runs and 49 runs batted in. He has an OPS of 1.080.

On the mound, Oregon starting rotation has been led by pitcher Will Sanford. In 59.1 innings pitched, Sanford has an earned run average of 3.64 with a team-high 84 strikeouts and an opponents batting average of 1.84 against him.

Oregon recently turned heads by adding quarterback Mark Wiepert to the roster, although he likely won't see the field against the Bruins.

No. 1 Ranked UCLA Bruins

The Bruins batting lineup is loaded and had been led this season by first baseman Mulivai Levu, infielder Roman Martin, infielder Rock Cholowsky, and outfielder Will Gasparino.

Levu is hitting .347 with 14 home runs and 54 runs batted in with an OPS of 1.061.

Martin is hitting .337 with seven home runs and 45 runs batted in.

Cholowsky is hitting .335 and is tied for the team lead in home runs with 18. He also has 55 runs batted in.

Gasparino is hitting .313 and tied with Cholowksy in home runs with 18. He also has a team-high 57 runs batted in.

Betting Odds for Friday Night's Game

Oregon State infielder AJ Singer, left, dives safely back to first base under cover from Oregon infielder Gabe Miranda as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon comes into this game as the underdog with odds of +260 to win outright. UCLA is -360 to protect home field and get the victory. The current run line ois 2.5 in the Bruins' favor while the over/under is at 10 runs.

Not only is UCLA a big favorite to win this game, they are also tied for the best odds to win the 2026 College World Series. The Bruins are tied with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at +600 to win the national championship.

Oregon meanwhile is a long shot. The Ducks are far down the list on teams with the best odds to win the College World Series. They have odds of +8000. For Oregon, they will be looking to make it to their first College World Series since 1954.

The Ducks have made the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons but have yet to get past the Super Regional.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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