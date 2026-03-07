Oregon Ducks Baseball Learn Valuable Lesson Before Entering Big Ten Conference Play

The Oregon Ducks Baseball team opened the Big Ten season with an 8-7 win over the Purdue Boilermakers, improving their record to 11-2 as conference play begins.

On Tuesday afternoon, tough, the Ducks took a crushing 6-10 defeat to their in-state rival, the Oregon State Beavers at PK Park. Though the Ducks showed promise at the beginning of the season with an efficient and talent heavy offense, going scoreless for four straight innings against the Beavers left a tall task to scrape together enough points to combat a 5-1 deficit by the top of the sixth inning.

With the second loss of their season put to bed, the Ducks are on the road for a three game series opening Big Ten Conference play against the unranked Purdue Boilermakers. The question is: will offensive consistency go on the plane with the Ducks to Indiana, preventing cold bats?

Oregon State infielder AJ Singer, left, dives safely back to first base under cover from Oregon infielder Gabe Miranda as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Facing Different Pitchers

One of the hinderances to Oregon's offensive performance against the Beavers is the sheer amount of pitchers the Beavers put on the mound. Seven pitchers threw against the Ducks on Tuesday with no pitcher staying over three innings.

The overall output from both teams left much to be desired, but the variance in pitching from the Beavers likely threw the typically early-scoring Ducks off their rhythm (minus a double from infielder Maddox Molony that scored infielder Ryan Cooney in the first inning).

Coach Mark Wasikowski continued to reiterate postgame that the game overall felt "sloppy" on both sides overall while conceding that the Beavers had outpitched the Ducks which put Oregon State in a comfortable spot for their fifth inning three run pop.

"We walked or hit eleven people in nine innings, you know," Wasikowski said about the pitching overall post game. "And I think their number was somewhere around six which was still a lot. We were worse than they were off the mound and they had a nice swing with it."

Oregon State pitcher Isaac Yeager throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pitching Youth Brings Nerves for the Ducks

Shifting to Oregon's turn on the mound, the Ducks suffered from obvious nerves with a wild pitch and two walks from sophomore Michael Meckna, another two base on balls from freshman Hudson Cravalho, and two hit by pitches from freshman Josh Hollis.

Though young talent like sophomore Cal Scolari and team leader and sophomore Will Sanford bring a steady mentality and accurate pitching, depth on the mound is crucial to avoid burnout and continue to apply pressure with a variety of pitching styles, like Oregon State employed with winning, but still underwhelming, results.

"I haven't talked to any of them personally but I mean I can just tell them about my experience last year," Sanford said about younger pitchers catching nerves on the mound. "I was in their shoes. You know, it's hard, especially pitching at this level but they're all too good to stay there and I think that's where we're trying to get them out of. And, you know, once they get out of that state they're going to be really good."

Oregon pitcher Michael Meckna throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An Angry Postgame Introduction to Big Ten Play

Handing the Beavers their first win after four consecutive losses left a sour taste for Wasikowski, who held the team after the game for a longer than usual for a post game chat about shaping up for the rest of the season, starting with their Big Ten opener against Purdue.

"I was pretty direct with my message tonight but I don't think I'm going to share that one," Waskowski said with a chuckle.

"For us just get behind our guys," Cooney said postgame. "Just, a team loss. We win as a team. We lose as a team. It's baseball. Learn from it. I think is the most important thing especially from an offensive side. I don't think we punished the pitcher as good as we could today. We're in good spots but didn't put up the runs we needed to support our staff."

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!