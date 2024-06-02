Oregon Baseball Top Spender in New Big Ten Conference

BASEBALL & SOFTBALL: ⚾️🥎💰🏟️

BIGGEST BUDGETS + ATTENDANCE

1 of 2 ⚾️ - Per Dept. of Education + NCAA



With all the focus on the 64 teams making the NCAA's Baseball + Softball tournaments, here's a look at which 64 teams invest the most in each sport, and how many fans they draw: pic.twitter.com/dToNj3afMM