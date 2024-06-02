Oregon Baseball Top Spender in New Big Ten Conference
Oregon baseball is still representing the Pac-12 Conference for at least two more games, but looking to the Big Ten, the Ducks have shown they will be one of the best funded programs in the league.
In fiscal year 2023, Oregon's baseball expenses reached $4.63 million (M). In the Pac-12, that trails just Arizona ($7.14M), In the Big Ten, that trails no one.
Iowa is the closest current Big Ten team at $4.45M. The Hawkeyes have used that spending to make just one regional in the last six seasons—excluding the pandemic shortened 2020 season.
Strategy and analytics consultant Tony Altimore put together the graphic below, looking at the top 64 budgets with information from the U.S. Department of Education.
The next three highest spending programs in the expanded Big Ten are USC ($4.19M), Washington ($3.99M), and UCLA ($3.77M). Those guys look familiar? The new additions are set to be four of the top five spenders for baseball.
Only six other Big Ten programs show up in the top 64.
- Michigan, $3.37M
- Nebraska, $3.47M
- Ohio State, $3.35M
- Rutgers, $3.30M
- Maryland, $3.06M
- Indiana, $2.81M
That leaves six programs outside of the top 64 for expenditures in college baseball: Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, and Purdue. Wisconsin does not have a baseball team.
Coming off of a third place finish in the Pac-12 regular season, Oregon is looking to remain at the top of the league standings with a different group of teams in 2025. First up, though, is making the 2024 season last as long as possible.