Oregon Ducks Baseball Coach Mark Wasikowski Reaches Career Milestone

Oregon Ducks baseball coach Mark Wasikowski picked up his 300th win of his career as the Ducks defeated the Youngstown State Penguins 3-0 on Friday as part of a four-game sweep. Wasikowski has had a storied career, and his Ducks are set to improve once again this season after a 2025 season that was full of highs and ended on a controversial ending with a call at home plate.

Wasikowski started his career as a third baseman with Hawaii and Pepperdine, the latter of which he would go on and win the 1992 College World Series. Wasikowski’s first head coaching job was with Purdue where he would go 87-82 in three seasons, before being hired as the Ducks head coach in 2019.

Wasikowski has Catapulted Oregon in to Their Golden-Era of Baseball

Oregon baseball Mark Wasikowski walks back to the dugout during the game against UCLA at PK Park in Eugene April 19, 2025 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wasikowski immediately brought results to Eugene when he was hired as the head coach of the Ducks. Under Wasikowski, the Ducks have reached three NCAA Regionals and two NCAA Super Regionals. The Ducks are coming off of a 42-16 season in 2025 and are currently 8-0 to start the 2026 season, the best start for the program since 2012.

Wasikowski Changing Narrative Around Oregon Baseball

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski joins his team after defeating Toledo at PK Park in Eugene Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps one of the accomplishments Wasikowski has under his belt that Oregon fans will care about is Oregon’s prominence as a “baseball school”. Baseball in the state of Oregon was prominently dominated by the Oregon State Beavers throughout the 21st century, but Wasikowski has slowly begun to change the Narrative.

The Ducks did well against the Beavers last season as they swept them four games to none. Oregon will play the Oregon State twice this season, once in Eugene at PK Park and one at a neutral site game in Portland.

Wasikowski Developing MLB Draft Prospects at Oregon

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski, center, plots strategy as the Ducks take San Francisco to extra innings at PK Park March 30, 2022. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wasikowski has earned a reputation for developing his young players into MLB-ready talent. Since Wasikowski joined Oregon as head coach, the Ducks have had 24 players drafted to various MLB teams.

The Ducks are entering the 2026 “Live Like Lou Las Vegas Class” this week, starting with a matchup against the Arizona Wildcats on Friday. Oregon will see play against both UC Irvine and Vanderbilt in Las Vegas before returning to Eugene to get ready for a matchup against Oregon State.

Wasikowski and the Ducks schedule is extremely manageable this season, with the Ducks hosting winnable series against the Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan Wolverines.

Wasikowski’s No. 300 career win is certainly a milestone worth celebrating, but Wasikowski and the Ducks are chasing bigger goals this season, with getting to Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series on the mind of the Ducks players and Ducks fans. Oregon’s toughest games this season include both games against Oregon State and a trip to West Lafayette to play Wasikowski’s former team, Purdue.