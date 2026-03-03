Oregon Ducks Baseball Lands on Three Different Rankings Ahead of Rivalry Clash

The Oregon Ducks Baseball team is off to a hot start for their 2026 season, with an 10-1 record, two sweeps over George Mason and Youngstown State and a Live Like Lou Vegas Classic tournament win with takedowns of Arizona and Vanderbilt.

Now, ahead of their Wednesday PK Park matchup against the NCAA D1 Baseball ranked No. 18 Oregon State Beavers, the Ducks find themselves on three different rankings.

Oregon infielder/outfielder Drew Smith, left, makes it safely through first under cover from Youngstown State's Ryan Schummer as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 19, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Baseball Rankings

For those new to how baseball rankings work; there's five different lists that make up the NCAA D1 top 25 rankings: The USA Today Coaches Poll, the Baseball America Poll, the Perfect Game Poll, and the D1 Baseball Poll, and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Entering the week of March 2, the Ducks squad found itself as No. 9 on the Perfect Game poll (Oregon State ranked No. 16), No. 23 on the USA Today Coaches Poll (Oregon State is No. 18 here), and No. 24 on the NCBWA Poll (Oregon State is No. 22 here). The Ducks are unranked on the D1 Baseball Poll and the Baseball America Poll.

These rankings of course follow the success the Ducks had starting out their season, being one of seven undefeated teams through the week of Feb. 28. Plus, a tournament win helps.

Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 20, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Learning From the Live Like Lou Vegas Classic

Though the ranking acknowledgements show the momentum Oregon has going into this rivalry game, this squad didn't have the experience playing together against tougher competition. According to Wasikowski, the Live Like Lou Vegas Classic gave the Ducks the chance to get that much-needed experience on the diamond.

"You know, quite candidly, I mean its just a group that's super talented as you can tell. Super physical as you can tell and they just don't have a ton of experience," Wasikowski said after Oregon's tournament-clinching 6-4 win over Vanderbilt. "Just us getting experience like this is really critical and I think without having to look into it any more I just think that the lessons learned we don't have to coach into them we just got it in real time today which is great."

Oregon pitcher Will Sanford throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 20, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sizing Up the Competition

For their upcoming afternoon brawl against the Beavers, Oregon State will be entering their home time zone for the first time this season, since they were on the road for the College Baseball Series (3-1 series record), Round Rock Classic (1-2 record), and the Frisco College Baseball Classic (2-1) to round out a 6-4 start.

The Beavers currently boast a .244 batting average with 40 runs off 79 hits on the season. Their opponents so far put up a .246 batting average and 83 hits summating to 44 runs. The leading pitcher for the Beavers with 18 innings played, Dax Whitney, is No. 3 in the nation for strikeouts (23 recorded).

On the other hand, Oregon (though the Ducks have not played the stiff competition the Beavers consistently faced in their season start) punches in a .314 batting average with 107 runs off 117 hits. Their opponents so far clocked in a .172 batting average with 33 runs off 57 hits in total.

Oregon's current pitcher with the most innings, Collin Clarke (16.2 innings), has 18 strikeouts tied with fellow pitcher Will Sanford. However, relief pitcher Cal Scolari showed serious promise during the Live Like Lou Vegas Classic, striking out 20 batters and holding Vanderbilt to no runs during his time on the mound.

For the state rivals' first meeting of the 2026 season with three scheduled regular season meetings, the Ducks have the chance to continue a tone of victory with a badge of legitimacy from facing a fellow ranked team. Regarding the Beavers, this match-up could derail the momentum of talent that's battle-tested at an early spot.