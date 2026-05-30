Three Oregon Ducks Earn Spot on MLB Draft Prospect List

The 2026 MLB Draft will get underway on July 11. The MLB recently revealed their list of top 200 prospects for this draft. Three Oregon Ducks made the cut.

In the 2025 MLB Draft, five Ducks were selected.

No. 133: Ryan Cooney, Second Baseman

Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ryan Cooney is a 6-0, 195 pound infielder out of Portland, Oregon. As a junior for the Ducks this season, Cooney has hit for an average of .338 with 76 hits, 39 runs batted in, and eight home runs. He is the No. 133 overall ranked prospect.

In 2025, Cooney was named Big Ten First-Team All-Conference.

No. 173: Maddox Molony, Shortstop

Oregon’s Maddox Molony, left, celebrates his home run against Indiana with teammate Ryan Cooney in the sixth inning at PK Park in Eugene March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Maddox Molony is a 6-2, 208 pound infielder out of Springfield, Oregon. As a junior for the Ducks in 2026, he has hit for an average of .230 with 46 hits, 38 runs batter in, and 12 home runs. He is ranked as the No. 173 overall prospect.

Molony was named Third-Team All-Big Ten in 2025.

No. 191: Cal Scolari, Pitcher

Oregon pitcher Cal Scolari throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cal Scolari is a 6-4, 220 pound right handed pitcher out of Reno, Nevada,. As a redshirt sophomore in 2026, Scolari has pitched 49.0 innings, striking out 76 with an earned run average of 2.94. He is the No. 191 ranked prospect.

Scolari played for the San Diego Torreros in 2025 and was named the West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year.

Ducks Seeking College World Series Berth

The Oregon enter the 2026 NCAA Tournament with a record of 40-16. They lost in extra innings of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament Championship to the No. 1 ranked UCLA Bruins. Despite coming up short in this game, the Ducks still managed to earn a top 16 ranking and host a regional. In the Eugene Regional are the Yale Bulldogs, Oregon State Beavers, and Washington State Cougars.

If Oregon is able to win their regional, they will march on to the Super Regional. This would put them just one step away from making the College World Series for the first time time 1954.

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