Three Oregon Ducks Earn Spot on MLB Draft Prospect List
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The 2026 MLB Draft will get underway on July 11. The MLB recently revealed their list of top 200 prospects for this draft. Three Oregon Ducks made the cut.
In the 2025 MLB Draft, five Ducks were selected.
No. 133: Ryan Cooney, Second Baseman
Ryan Cooney is a 6-0, 195 pound infielder out of Portland, Oregon. As a junior for the Ducks this season, Cooney has hit for an average of .338 with 76 hits, 39 runs batted in, and eight home runs. He is the No. 133 overall ranked prospect.
In 2025, Cooney was named Big Ten First-Team All-Conference.
No. 173: Maddox Molony, Shortstop
Maddox Molony is a 6-2, 208 pound infielder out of Springfield, Oregon. As a junior for the Ducks in 2026, he has hit for an average of .230 with 46 hits, 38 runs batter in, and 12 home runs. He is ranked as the No. 173 overall prospect.
Molony was named Third-Team All-Big Ten in 2025.
No. 191: Cal Scolari, Pitcher
Cal Scolari is a 6-4, 220 pound right handed pitcher out of Reno, Nevada,. As a redshirt sophomore in 2026, Scolari has pitched 49.0 innings, striking out 76 with an earned run average of 2.94. He is the No. 191 ranked prospect.
Scolari played for the San Diego Torreros in 2025 and was named the West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year.
Ducks Seeking College World Series Berth
The Oregon enter the 2026 NCAA Tournament with a record of 40-16. They lost in extra innings of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament Championship to the No. 1 ranked UCLA Bruins. Despite coming up short in this game, the Ducks still managed to earn a top 16 ranking and host a regional. In the Eugene Regional are the Yale Bulldogs, Oregon State Beavers, and Washington State Cougars.
If Oregon is able to win their regional, they will march on to the Super Regional. This would put them just one step away from making the College World Series for the first time time 1954.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1