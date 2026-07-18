Five Best Players Oregon Ducks Will Face in the Big Ten

The Big Ten will have some of the best players in college football this season, and it's easy to see why, as the conference has won the last three national championships. The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 season looking to keep that streak alive for the Big Ten and make it four straight.

In pursuit of their first national championship in program history, the Ducks will have to go through the best players that college football has to offer in Big Ten play. With Oregon scheduled to kick off its 2026 season on Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium, here’s a look at the five best players that the Ducks will face this year.

Jeremiah Smith - Ohio State wide receiver

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith celebrates a touchdown against Penn State on Nov. 1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arguably one of the best wide receivers in college football and a top 2027 NFL Draft prospect, Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith will play a massive role in what could be the game of the season on Nov. 7 in Columbus between the Buckeyes and Ducks.

The Ducks' secondary, with sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer safety Koi Perich, is determined to be one of the best units on Oregon’s defense and aims to lock down Ohio State's star wide receiver. Smith, in his two seasons with the Buckeyes, has recorded 163 receptions, 2,558 yards, and 27 touchdowns.

Julian Sayin - Ohio State quarterback

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs during the NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State’s Julian Sayin will be one of the best quarterbacks that the Ducks will face this season. Similar to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Sayin is considered a top contender to win the Heisman Trophy.

In the Nov. 7 showdown in Columbus, the two quarterbacks could very well be dueling for the Heisman Trophy. In his first season as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, Sayin threw for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, which was second in the Big Ten behind USC’s Jayden Maiava.

Jyaire Hill - Michigan cornerback

Oct 26, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) gets set on defense against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the top cornerbacks in the Big Ten and in college football entering this season, Michigan Wolverines cornerback Jyaire Hill looks to challenge the Ducks' offense for what will be one of Oregon’s biggest home games of the season on Nov. 14.

In three seasons with the Wolverines' secondary, Hill has recorded 79 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble for Michigan. Now entering the first season under new coach Kyle Whittingham, Hill looks to take another step forward for Michigan’s defense.

Jayden Maiava - USC quarterback

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks open conference play tested right away as they’ll face quarterback Jayden Maiava and the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 26. The Trojans have lost four straight games against the Ducks dating back to 2019, and USC coach Lincoln Riley is still in search of that first win over Oregon.

Maiava, who led the Big Ten in passing last season, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, looks to be the quarterback who finally leads the Trojans to the CFP under Riley, and a win over the Ducks at the Coliseum will help USC reach that goal.

Jordan Marshall - Michigan running back

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) warms up at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan’s Jordan Marshall is one of the top running backs that the Ducks will face this season. The Wolverines have always had success in past seasons relying on their running game, and a game-leading performance by Marshall may be what it takes for Michigan to upset the Ducks on the road.

Last season with the Wolverines, Marshall was the leading rusher for a running-back duo that also featured Justice Haynes. Marshall finished the 2025 season with 150 carries for 932 yards and 10 touchdowns, while averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

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