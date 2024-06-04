Oregon, Texas A&M Super Regional Game Times Released, TV Broadcast
The Oregon Ducks baseball team's road to Omaha begins again this weekend when the Ducks play at Texas A&M (47-13) in the Super Regionals beginning Saturday, June 8th at 11am PT.
Game two is scheduled for Sunday, June 9th at 4:30 pm PT. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN 2.
If necessary, Game three is scheduled for Monday, June 10th, time TBD.
The Ducks and Aggies will battle in a best-of-three series, with the winner punching a ticket to Omaha for the Men's College World Series.
Oregon (39-18) is heating up at the perfect time but will face another streaking squad in the Aggies.
The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies beat the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 9-4 Sunday night to win the College Station Regional at Olsen Field. The Aggies went a perfect 3-0, successfully defending their home turf with wins over every opponent (Grambling, Texas, and Louisiana.)
The Ducks are advancing to the Super Regionals for the second-straight season for the first time ever. The Aggies are advancing to the Super Regionals for the second time in three seasons.
Oregon bounced back from a winless Pac-12 Tournament appearance and hopes to keep the positive momentum alive.
"Maybe that rest helped them," UO coach Mark Wasikowski said. "They've both been outstanding here down the stretch, and so I don't know if that was the full key, but I don't think it hurt. For the strength of Kevin to finish that game off in the ninth inning, you know, he would have punched us if we'd tried to come and take the ball away from him. He deserved the opportunity to win that game on his own."
The three-game Oregon winning streak is with much thanks to excellent pitching and the bats coming alive. UO pitcher Kevin Seitter is fresh a four-hit shutout Sunday. Seitter, Grinsell and RJ Gordon combined to go 23 innings while allowing just three earned runs across wins over the weekend.
“We knew that we had our hands full, and we had our hands full all weekend. “And we were blessed enough to come out on top. I’m just proud of the guys that I get a chance to represent, and their grit and determination. We got a few breaks, and we had a lot of really quality play.”