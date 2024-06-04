Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Reveals Complicated Choice To Transfer From Oklahoma
EUGENE- Following the departure of standout quarterback Bo Nix, the Oregon Ducks football program needed to find their next quarterback to lead the Ducks’ offense in 2024. In December of 2023, Coach Dan Lanning and Oregon's staff found their guy: Dillon Gabriel a transfer out of the University of Oklahoma.
Gabriel was not expecting to be using a sixth year of colligate eligibility to compete as a Duck under the lights of Autzen stadium. He was expecting to take his talents to the NFL.
However, in an interview with The Athletic, Gabriel and his family shared he received a seventh-round undrafted free agent NFL grade. This would mean a lower chance of making the roster, less guaranteed money, and less coaching attention.
“I was just devastated,” said Gabriel. “I had it all set.”
With this draft grade in mind, Gabriel decided to spend another year at the collegiate level instead of taking a risky chance in the NFL draft.
Gabriel stands at just 5-foot-11 weighing in at 204 pounds.
“Unfortunately, draft grades take a lot of size into account, but don’t take into account the size of your heart.” Gabriel's mother Dori told The Athletic.
In December, Gabriel decided to leave the crimson and white of Oklahoma behind and enter the transfer portal. His time in the portal lasted just five days before he committed to Oregon. The decision to leave the Sooners was one that did not come easy.
“I’m still very surprised,” Gabriel told the Athletic. “I love Oklahoma. I Love all the people I met there. I think that's the spot where I truly grew up to be the player I was going to be.”
As the starting quarterback for the Sooners, Gabriel threw for 3,660 yards and 42 touchdowns (30 passing and 12 rushing).
“For him, the biggest lesson was, in the end, as much as you want to do good for people, there’s also a business side,” said Dillon’s father, Garrett Gabriel. “You want to fall in love with a place and stay there the rest of your career, but nowadays, it usually doesn’t work out that way.”
Another factor in Gabriels' decision was his then-teammate, freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold. The five-star prospect served as Gabriel's back up last season. Although Oklahoma's coaching staff was rooting for Gabriel to return to suit up as a Sooner, Gabriel could sense Arnold would be overlooked.
“He just knew if he stayed, Jackson might leave, and he didn’t want that for the program,” Gabriels' mother Dori told The Athletic. “If you feel like returning is going to cause more harm to the program than good, then you do what you have to do.”
With his NFL draft grade in mind, along with his now former teammate Arnold, Gabriel made the move to Eugene to play his final collegiate season as a Duck.
“I knew the opportunity," Gabriel said. "It was really a no brainer. With everyone coming back and knowing what was coming in as well, it was a no-brainer."
Since Gabriel's arrival in Eugene, he has taken the time to connect and bond with his new teammates and is planning multiple retreats for the summer for even more team bonding. Connection is extremely important to Gabriel, and he is determined to connect with his new program.
“It’s all trust,” Gabriel said. “Trust is my biggest thing because how am I going to be able to demand anything from you if I don’t take you out to eat? If I don’t try and hang out and play video games? If I don’t take a trip with you and go enjoy it? Trust me, I enjoy. We’re going to have fun. But if you don’t have those times, there’s no demand on the field. Everyone matters. It could be the kicker. Everyone matters.”
Gabriel and the Ducks will kick off the 2024 season vs. Idaho on August 31st at 5:30 p.m. under the lights of Autzen Stadium.