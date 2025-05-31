LIVE Score Updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Cal Poly In Eugene Regional
Can the Oregon Ducks bounce back and beat Cal Poly in an elimination game at PK Park in the Eugene Regional? Oregon was upset by Utah Valley, 6-5 on Friday night, and the game included a controversial call at home plate, where Oregon junior Anson Aroz ejected for "malicious contact."
Due to the call, Aroz is ruled ineligible for Saturday's game vs. Cal Poly.
The winner of Oregon vs. Cal Poly will keep their College World Series hopes alive and advance to Sunday, where they will play the loser of either the Arizona Wildcats or Utah Valley. The loser is out.
The Arizona Wildcats beat Cal Poly 3-2 Friday in the first round of the NCAA baseball tournament.
Oregon vs. Cal Poly is set to begin at 12 p.m. PT and this article will be updated with live updates.
Top 1st: Oregon 0, Cal Poly 0
HOW TO WATCH
The Oregon Ducks vs. Cal Poly game will be broadcast on ESPNU. First pitch at 12:06 p.m. The game will be called by Roxy Bernstein and Wes Clements at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon.
QUESTIONABLE CALL
The questionable call between Oregon and Utah Valley at home plate during the bottom of the eighth inning has gone viral, with Ducks fans furious. With Oregon trailing, 6-4, no outs and runners on the corners, first and third base. Oregon junior Anson Aroz was looking to tag up from third after a fly ball to left field coming off the bat from junior Chase Meggers, Aroz ran through Utah Valley's redshirt junior catcher Mason Strong.
The original call from the home plate umpire AJ Mendel was that Aroz was safe. After a lengthy review from the booth, Aroz was not only called out but ejected for "malicious contact" in the collision. The call changed the momentum of the game and ultimately Utah Valley got their first-ever tournament victory.
Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski addressed the play after the game.
"I feel bad for the umpires. They said it came from Pittsburgh, and it was out of their hands, and I'm really proud of the way Anson Aroz went into home plate the way he did. I was taught to play hard. I was taught to get after it by my dad and my coaches growing up, and unfortunately, playing hard was not rewarded tonight by whatever rule was supposedly violated by a player that was playing hard."- Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski
"The fourteen Ks is what it is, but the bottom line is I don't feel like I did my job to the standard that I need to do to help us win the game. We'll come out tomorrow and fight for the next three days, and that's all we can do."- Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski
"I think they'll play great tomorrow. Backs against the wall. These guys played with their backs against the wall, they played their best baseball when they've done that. And so, I think we're going to play fantastic."- Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski