Oregon Baseball’s NCAA Tournament Stakes Just Got Bigger

The NCAA Tournament picture just got even more interesting for the No. 13 Oregon Ducks baseball team.

The Ducks (36-14, 18-9 Big Ten) and No. 1 ranked UCLA (46-5, 26-1 Big Ten) played a heated series in Los Angeles, which even got chippy at times, with major postseason implications on the line.

Oregon’s Dominic Hellman, right, celebrates his three RPI home run with teammate Drew Smith, left, during the second inning of their baseball game against George Mason Feb. 13, 2026 at PK Park in Eugene. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the tense Big Ten showdowns, UCLA was able to win the series but Oregon got a dramatic victory on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Field.

NCAA Tournament Stakes

Oregon handed UCLA its first Big Ten loss of the season when junior Jack Brooks ripped a bases-clearing three-run double with two outs in the eighth inning to lift Oregon to a 9-6 win.

The win snapped UCLA’s 27-game conference winning streak and gave Oregon one of its most important wins of the season at the perfect time. Oregon jumped up six spots in RPI to No. 21 with the victory.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 19, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This matters because as Oregon approaches the home stretch of the regular season, the Ducks are trying to strengthen their case to host an NCAA regional at PK Park.

What made the Ducks' situation even more interesting is the RPI movement after losing to UCLA on Sunday in the series finale, 9-6. Despite the loss, Oregon moved up two spots in RPI to No. 19, keeping them firmly in the mix for a potential home regional. That makes next weekend’s series against USC in Eugene even bigger.

The Ducks are eyeing a top 16 national seed, which are chosen by the committee based on team performance, RPI, and the ability to meet facility/financial requirements. D1Baseball recently projected Oregon as the No. 16 overall seed, which would put the Ducks on the hosting line.

Importance of Hosting Regional

Oregon Jack Brooks celebrates a double against Toledo at PK Park in Eugene Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hosting a regional is a massive deal because it changes the entire feel of the postseason path. Instead of traveling across the country into someone else’s environment, Oregon would get to play at PK Park with familiar routines, home crowds and the chance to create a true postseason home field advantage.

It would also be meaningful for a fan base that has become more engaged with the baseball program, thanks in large part to Oregon’s recent success. The chance to bring more meaningful postseason baseball to PK Park creates a stronger attachment between the program and its fans. There is nothing quite like a sunny day in Eugene, a hot dog and a Ducks baseball win.

A home regional would not just signal that Oregon is one of the top teams in the country. It would give Ducks fans a postseason moment to rally around while helping build the atmosphere around a program still pushing for a deeper national breakthrough.

If the Ducks were to get a regional berth and then win that regional, they typically would host the best-of-three Super Regional... which would create even more buzz.

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski joins his team before their home opener against the Lafayette Leopards at PK Park in Eugene Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hosting a regional also brings value beyond the field. Visiting teams, families and fan bases would travel to Eugene, creating a weekend boost for local hotels, restaurants, bars and businesses around the city. It gives PK Park a bigger stage while also bringing more energy and economic impact to the community.

Oregon's Regional History

Last season, Oregon hosted an NCAA Regional for the fourth time in the last 14 years, adding to previous hosting bids in 2012, 2013 and 2021. The Ducks have also hosted two Super Regionals, doing so in 2012 and 2023.

The Ducks ultimately went 0-2 in the Eugene Regional, with losses to Utah Valley and Cal Poly.

Jun 24, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (far right) stands on the foul line with his team during the national anthem before game 1 of the College World Series finals against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

However, there is great momentum behind Oregon baseball. Oregon has a chance to make its sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance, with each of those berths coming under coach Mark Wasikowski.

Since baseball returned to Oregon in 2009, the Ducks have earned 10 NCAA Tournament selections. The current five-year run is the longest streak of consecutive tournament appearances in program history.

Can the Ducks bounce back?

Oregon is fresh off a heart breaker in Los Angeles. The Ducks built a five-run lead before UCLA responded with eight unanswered runs, highlighted by a five-run eighth inning and a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning from outfielder Dean West.

DEAN WEST WINS IT WITH A GRAND SLAM 🤯 @UCLABaseball completes the comeback for a 9-6 victory over Oregon in the series finale 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3upeNobXeM — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 10, 2026

Next up, Oregon returns home for its final regular-season conference series against No. 18 USC. First pitch is scheduled for Thursday at 7:05 p.m. and will be broadcast on BIG+.

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