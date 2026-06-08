Winners And Losers After Oregon Baseball's Super Regional Loss To Texas

It was win or go home for the Ducks. Coach Mark Wasikowski and Oregon entered Sunday night's elimination game just two wins away from accomplishing something the program hasn't done since 1954: reach the College World Series.

After falling 11-3 to No. 6 Texas in Game 1 of the Austin Super Regional, the path was simple but daunting. The Ducks would have to beat the Longhorns twice on their home field or watch the season come to an end.

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns lift the trophy after closing out a Super Regional game over the Oregon Ducks at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

For much of the night, Oregon looked capable of forcing a winner take all Game 3. The Ducks erased an early 4-0 deficit, received a dominant relief performance from Tanner Bradley, and grabbed a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning.

But instead of extending its season, Oregon watched its Omaha dreams slip away in the eighth inning.

The loss ends another strong season for the Ducks, who reached the Super Regional round for the third time in four years but remain in search of the program's first trip to Omaha since 1954.

Winners From Oregon's Loss to the Texas Longhorns

Texas' Ability to Capitalize on Opportunities

The biggest difference between Oregon and Texas throughout the Super Regional wasn't necessarily the number of opportunities each team created. It was what each team did with them.

Oregon's offense consistently put runners on base over the two-game series, but the Ducks struggled to deliver the timely hit. In Friday's 11-3 loss, Oregon finished 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Sunday was better, but the Ducks still left seven runners on base and repeatedly found themselves one swing away from creating separation.

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks pitcher Tanner Bradley (30) pitches during the fifth inning of a Super Regional game against the Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Texas made the most of its biggest moments. The Longhorns jumped out to an early 4-0 lead before being largely silenced by Oregon reliever Tanner Bradley. After scoring four runs in the first two innings, Texas managed just two hits over the next five frames and entered the eighth inning trailing 5-4.

Yet when the game was on the line, the Longhorns still found a way.

Carson Tinney worked a two-out walk before Anthony Pack Jr. was hit by a pitch. Temo Becerra then beat out an infield single to load the bases, setting the stage for the biggest at-bat of the game. Moments later, Texas had the lead back and its ticket to Omaha all but punched.

Adrian Rodriguez

Nobody embodied Texas' clutch hitting over the weekend better than sophomore Adrian Rodriguez.

Jun 6, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns shortstop Adrian Rodriguez (24) reacts after hitting an RBI single during the fifth inning of a Super Regional game against Oregon Ducks at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

With Oregon four outs away from forcing a Game 3, Rodriguez stepped into the batter's box with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning. The Ducks appeared poised to complete a remarkable comeback after rallying from an early four-run deficit.

The Texas infielder ripped a two-run double down the left-field line, scoring Tinney and Pack Jr. while flipping a one-run deficit into a 6-5 lead. The hit immediately changed the atmosphere inside UFCU Disch-Falk Field and ultimately proved to be the decisive moment of the game.

Rodriguez finished the Super Regional with seven RBI and nine RBI overall during the NCAA Tournament.

Texas' Bullpen Slammed the Door Shut

Texas needed contributions from multiple arms to survive Oregon's comeback attempt, and the Longhorns got exactly what they needed.

Starter Ruger Riojas wasn't dominant, but he gave Texas valuable length, throwing a season-high 111 pitches across 5.2 innings while striking out seven. More importantly, he kept the Longhorns in the game long enough for the bullpen to take over.

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Sam Cozart (35) pitches during the eighth inning of a Super Regional game against the Oregon Ducks at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

From there, Texas' relievers were outstanding. Thomas Burns navigated a crucial seventh-inning situation before handing the ball to All-SEC closer Sam Cozart for the final six outs.

Cozart was flawless. Protecting a one-run lead against one of the nation's most explosive offenses, the freshman retired all six batters he faced while striking out four. He needed just 28 pitches, including 22 strikes, to record his ninth save of the season and end Oregon's year.

The Ducks entered the eighth inning trailing by only one run and still very much alive. Cozart quickly removed any doubt, showcasing exactly why Texas is considered one of the top national championship contenders remaining in the field.

Losers From Oregon's Loss to Texas

Oregon's Pitching Staff

Oregon's pitching staff entered the Austin Super Regional facing one of the nation's most dangerous offenses, and over the course of two games, the margin for error proved incredibly small.

Will Sanford, fresh off his historic Eugene Regional performance, never looked fully comfortable against the Longhorns. The sophomore right-hander allowed six hits, four earned runs and five walks while throwing three wild pitches over 3.2 innings. He struck out seven batters but needed 98 pitches to record just 11 outs.

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns shortstop Adrian Rodriguez (24) reacts after hitting a go ahead two run double in the eighth inning of a Super Regional game against the Oregon Ducks at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas immediately put pressure on Sanford, launching back-to-back home runs from Aiden Robbins and Carson Tinney before recording an out. The Longhorns then added two more runs in the second inning, which forced Oregon to spend the rest of the night playing from behind.

To the Ducks' credit, Tanner Bradley nearly changed the game. Bradley stepped into a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning and escaped it with a strikeout before dominating Texas over the next 3.1 innings.

Bradley allowed just one hit, struck out five batters and didn't surrender a run, which gave the Ducks a huge opportunity to complete the comeback.

But outside of Bradley's outing, free passes continued to haunt the Ducks.

Oregon pitchers combined for multiple walks, hit batters, and threw four wild pitches. In a game ultimately decided by one run, those extra opportunities made a huge difference.

Oregon's Missed Opportunities at the Plate

While Oregon's pitching staff created challenges, the Ducks' offense also left opportunities on the field.

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks pitcher Will Sanford (11) is greeted by teammates after being taken out of the fifth inning of a Super Regional game against the Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Ducks deserve credit for battling back from an early 4-0 deficit and eventually taking the lead in the seventh inning. Drew Smith, Ryan Cooney and Brayden Jaksa all delivered key moments as Oregon slowly chipped away at Texas' advantage.

Still, there were chances for more.

After finishing 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position during Game 1, Oregon again struggled to fully capitalize on traffic on the bases. The Ducks left seven runners on base Sunday and frequently found themselves one hit away from breaking the game open.

Instead, Oregon relied heavily on RBI groundouts, infield singles and situational offense to manufacture runs. Those plays helped fuel the comeback, but they never provided the knockout punch the Ducks were waiting on.

Oregon's Senior Class

Perhaps nobody leaves Austin with a heavier feeling than Oregon's senior class.

Led by Drew Smith, the group helped transform Oregon into one of the nation's most consistent postseason programs, reaching multiple Super Regionals and helping establish a new standard in Eugene. Smith's career alone is filled with memorable moments, from setting Oregon's modern-era record with a 20-game hitting streak as a freshman to earning All-Regional Tournament honors in three consecutive seasons.

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks third baseman Drew Smith (17) scores a run during the third inning of a Super Regional game against the Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Even in his final game, Smith delivered, leading off the second inning with a double that helped spark Oregon's comeback effort.

The senior class leaves behind one of the most successful stretches in program history, but after coming within two wins of the College World Series, the ending will undoubtedly be a tough one to swallow.

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