Big Ten Baseball Tournament Odds Come With Interesting Twist

The No. 14 Oregon Ducks (38-15, 20-10 Big Ten) have been rewarded with the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Conference Tournament at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 24. The top-four seeds receive a double-bye and are immediately placed into the single-elimination quarterfinals.

Oregon’s Brayden Jaksa reacts to the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big Ten Conference Tournament Bracket

The Ducks open Big Ten Tournament play Friday, May 22, on the Big Ten Network at 7 p.m. PT. Coach Mark Wasikowski's group awaits one of the two qualifiers coming out of the double-elimination side of the bracket, consisting of the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 7 Michigan Wolverines, No. 10 Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and No. 11 Washington Huskies.

In the Big Ten standings, the No. 20 Nebraska Cornhuskers (41-14, 23-7 Big Ten) are the No. 2 seed, and the No. 1 UCLA Bruins (48-6, 28-2 Big Ten) are the No. 1 seed.

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Odds

The Ducks have the tied for the No. 18-best odds to win the College World Series at +6000, according to DraftKings. As for winning the Big Ten Tournament, they hold the fourth-best odds at +500.

Even though Oregon won the series vs. USC at PK Park in Eugene to end the regular season with a bang, the Trojans have better odds than the Ducks of winning the tournament. It's an odd twist, considering Oregon's two wins over USC sent the Trojans tumbling eight spots down the top-25 rankings to No. 25.

Here are the full odds:

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski, left, and Naulivou Lauaki Jr. meet before an at-bat in extra innings as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA: +115

Nebraska: +370

USC: +475

Oregon: +500

Ohio State: +2200

Iowa: +2500

Purdue: +2800

Michigan: +2800

Illinois: +3500

Rutgers: +4500

Michigan State: +5500

Washington: +6000

NCAA Tournament Regionals, College World Series Hopes

Oregon is in search of a 'national seed,' given to the top-16 teams in the country. Each school that is assigned a national seed is granted hosting rights for the NCAA Tournament's Regionals.

The Pacific Northwest program has hosted four Regionals since the format was created in 1999. It was 2012, 2013, 2021, and 2025 when they did so. As for the Super Regionals, Oregon has hosted twice in 2012 and 2023. They are looking for their second-ever College World Series appearance, first since 1954.

Oregon’s Burke-Lee Mabeus, center, celebrates a double against Indiana in the seventh inning at PK Park in Eugene, March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to D1 Baseball, Oregon is now No. 16 in the Rating Percentage Index or RPI, which includes series victories over the USC Trojans and Nebraska Cornhuskers, as well as one victory over the UCLA Bruins.

The Ducks are in position to host an NCAA Tournament Regional back in Eugene. Oregon has won 22 consecutive series at home inside PK Park.

Burke-Lee Mabeus Among Top Catchers in College Baseball

Oregon's Burke-Lee Mabeus was named as one of the 16 semifinalists for the Buster Posey Award, which goes to college baseball's best catcher.

The sophomore from powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Henderson, Nevada, has hit seven home runs, 12 doubles, plus 28 runs batted in on a .313 batting average and a .411 on-base percentage through 47 games played, including 38 starts behind home plate for the Ducks this season.

Mabeus has a .991 fielding percentage and caught 10 baserunners trying to steal. He has only given up four errors and three passed balls in 2026.

He laid down the two-out squeeze bunt with two outs to help Oregon win the vital regular-season series finale on May 16 over the USC Trojans at home after 14 innings of play, 6-5.

The finalists for the high honor of the Buster Posey Award will be announced on June 1.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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