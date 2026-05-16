Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans Live Score Updates

The Oregon Ducks are looking to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament as they close out the regular season against the USC Trojans on Saturday at PK Park in Eugene. With a win, the Ducks will clinch the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament as they currently post a 37-15 overall record and are 19-10 in Big Ten play.

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The first pitch between Oregon and USC is scheduled for 3:02 p.m. PT at PK Park with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

PREVIEW

Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. hits a home run to tie the game in the ninth inning as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon and USC split the first two games of their final series of the regular season before the Big Ten Tournament, which is set to take place in Omaha, Nebraska, at Charles Schwab Field from May 19 to 24.

The Trojans took Game 1 of the series on Thursday with a thrilling 2-1 win over the Ducks in eleven innings. USC star pitcher Mason Edwards put together another impressive performance on the mound for the Trojans, recording 12 strikeouts and allowing four hits and no runs in six innings.

USC junior catcher Isaac Cadena’s home run in the top of the eleventh inning gave the Trojans the 2-1 win over the Ducks on Thursday night. The Ducks responded with a thrilling win of their own to keep their hopes alive for the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, beating the Trojans 4-3 on Friday night.

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the win over the Trojans, the Ducks were led by freshman catcher Brayden Jaksa and redshirt freshman infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr., who both recorded home runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, lifting the Ducks on Friday night.

On the mound, the Ducks were led by sophomore right-handed pitcher Will Sanford, who had an impressive performance, recording seven strikeouts, allowing three hits, and two runs in six innings.

The Ducks aim not only to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament but also to win their regular-season finale without coach Mark Wasikowski, who won’t be with the team for Saturday’s matchup as he’ll be attending a special moment, his daughter’s graduation from Purdue University. With his absence, Oregon hitting and assistant coach Jack Marder will lead the Ducks in the dugout.

Oregon's Brayden Jaksa, right, makes a catch at first for an out as USC infield Dean Carpentier runs in as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earning the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament by beating the Trojans in the final game of the regular season could be massive for the Ducks, as it could put them in position to host an NCAA Tournament Regional in Eugene for a second consecutive season.

The USC Trojans enter Saturday's matchup with a 42-13 overall record and are 20-9 in Big Ten play. Despite USC having a better overall record, a win for Oregon on Saturday would give them the tiebreaker as they would be 2-1 against the Trojans.

Last season, the Ducks finished with a 42-16 overall record and went 22-8 in Big Ten play and earned a top seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, the Ducks fell apart in the Eugene Regional at PK Park, losing to the Utah Valley Wolverines and Cal Poly Mustangs.

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