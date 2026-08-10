Two Bold Predictions For Rest Of Oregon Ducks Football Fall Camp

The Oregon Ducks continue to prepare for their season opener against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium as they're almost through their first full week of fall camp.

The Ducks enter the 2026 college football season with one of the most talented returning rosters in the country. With talent pieces from top to bottom, the Ducks are primed to go all in to win their first national championship in program history in their fifth year under coach Dan Lanning.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so much talent on their roster, the competition for several starting spots is heating up in fall camp. The Ducks will have talented starters, but even some of their talented second-stringers have a case to earn a starting role. As the season opener fast approaches, here are some bold predictions for the rest of the Ducks' fall camp before they kick off the year against Boise State.

Jordon Davison Wins Starting Running Back Job

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) rushes during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the departure of former star Noah Whittington, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans this offseason, the Ducks enter the season still in possession of two talented running backs with Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

Both running backs are eyeing the starting job after impressive 2025 seasons were spent playing second fiddle to Whittington. The duo of Davison and Hill during the 2025 season combined for 1,323 yards and 20 touchdowns. Davison was the Ducks' leading rusher, recording 15 touchdowns. This alone could be enough for Davison to earn the starting job for the season opener against Boise State.

Hill’s impact, however, won’t be limited, as the two running backs have the potential to both have impressive seasons. New offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer can find creative ways to use Davison and Hill in several different offensive schemes throughout the 2026 season as the two look to form one of the best running back duos not only in the Big Ten, but in college football.

While Davison and Hill may be battling for the starting running back role, the two have respect for one another and have bonded throughout their time in Eugene. The chemistry between the two is bound to lead to big things for the Ducks' rushing attack this season.

"We're going to compete every day. Don't get it wrong. That's my brother, and I love him to death. We're going to compete every day. We're going to push each other. At the end of the day, we want to see each other succeed, so we're all helping each other at the end of the day," said Davison.

Dakorien Moore Emerges As Wide Receiver No. 1 For Ducks

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore has the opportunity to take a major step forward in what is a loaded room for the Ducks this season. Moore is fresh off a freshman year in which he totaled 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns.

Moore was absent with a non-contact knee injury for the Ducks' key games down the stretch in November against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Iowa Hawkeyes, USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies before returning for the College Football Playoff.

Back at full strength this season, Moore knows that the expectations for him are high. In the wide receiver room alongside other talented pieces, including Evan Stewart, Jeremiah McClellan, and UAB transfer Iverson Hooks, the four look to play a critical role in helping lead the Ducks to their first national championship.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) is tackled by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Brice Pollock (14) during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the season, Moore is confident he’ll be a top receiver for the Ducks, and he looks to continue to prove that throughout fall camp.

"Just knowing what I trained for… To be the best. Yeah, to be the best. I train like that, and I put it in mind. So I’m really praying that that’s the outcome that I get … When you train, it’s certain people you’ll see certain training that they’ll be able to breathe and talk while they’re training. And if you're training, you shouldn’t be able to breathe and talk. So that’s why I push myself for it," Moore said.

This confidence could be the difference in Moore becoming the true No. 1 wide receiver for the Ducks this season. Returning starting quarterback Dante Moore will have several talented wide receivers he’ll rely on throughout the season, and Dakorien Moore looks to be the one to stand out the most.

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