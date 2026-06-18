Oregon Ducks Baseball Suffers Another Brutal Loss to Transfer Portal

The Oregon Ducks baseball team suffered another major loss to the transfer portal on Thursday. Oregon sophomore catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal after two seasons with the Ducks.

Mabeus is coming off a sophomore season in which he recorded a batting average of .286, along with recording 50 hits, 36 runs, 31 RBIs, and eight home runs in a year where the Ducks made it to the Austin Super Regional, before being swept by the No. 6-seeded Texas Longhorns.

Oregon catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus celebrates an out at the plate against Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Mark Wasikowski’s Oregon squad finished the season with a 43-18 overall record and went 20-10 in Big Ten play. After a season in which the Ducks came two games short of reaching the College World Series for the first time since 1954, with a young, talented roster, many felt Oregon was going to be in a great position to take a step further in 2027.

Notable Transfer Portal Losses For Oregon This Offseason

Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. rounds the bases on a home run in the ninth inning as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, in an offseason that has featured several losses to the transfer portal for the Ducks, including Mabeus, those aspirations aren’t looking promising moving forward. Mabeus is the fourth notable Ducks star to enter his name in the transfer portal, with the other being a pair of freshman stars, infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. and outfielder Angel Laya.

The three were among some of the top players in Oregon’s batting lineup this season, who helped them reach the Super Regional for the third time in four seasons. Lauaki Jr. and Laya both set an Oregon baseball program home run record by a freshman, recording 14 home runs on the season.

Oregon junior right-handed pitcher Collin Clarke also entered the transfer portal. The Ducks pitcher was moved to the bullpen late in the season and finished the year recording a 4.92 ERA and a 6-3 record.

Players Oregon Could Lose to MLB This Offseason

Jun 6, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks pitcher Cal Scolari (37) pitches during the first inning of a Super Regional game against Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

With the 2026 MLB Draft on the horizon, the offseason losses could continue for the Ducks. Three Ducks stars are set to compete in the combine and are ranked as top 200 prospects ahead of the MLB Draft. The list of players includes junior second baseman Ryan Cooney, junior infielder Maddox Molony, and redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Cal Scolari.

Given that all three players are projected to get drafted, they could decide not to return to Oregon next season even though they still have college eligibility. If that’s the case, the departure of those three players, along with the other Oregon stars who have entered the transfer portal, will present a challenge for coach Wasikowski’s group in the Big Ten next season and their hopes of making a run at a CWS in Omaha.

This is not how Oregon fans thought the offseason would go for the Ducks after a remarkable season, and what happens between now and 2027 could be crucial for coach Wasikowski's baseball program.

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