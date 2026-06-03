Oregon And Texas Rankings Change Before Austin Super Regional

The Oregon Ducks have been on a roll as of late. They went 3-0 in the Eugene Regional. This would mean that they were victorious in three games and didn't even need to play a fourth, which would have been an "if necessary" game, advancing the Ducks to the Super Regionals, the final round before the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Oregon Ducks will be playing against the Texas Longhorns, who will host the Ducks due to being a higher seed. The Longhorns and the Ducks are just two of the 16 teams that remain in the tournament, which USA Today recently re-ranked following their regional performances. With some big-time losses in the regionals, like the No. 1 UCLA Bruins and the No. 2 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Super Regionals re-seeding has some shake ups.

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski comes out from the dugout to dispute a call as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on May 10, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is where both of the teams rank entering the event.

Oregon - Ranks No. 5 Among Remaining Teams

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski leaves the field after the win over Washington State on day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks will enter this weekend as the underdogs; however, fans can't count this underdog out. They are on a three-game win streak, and they have won seven of their last eight games.

If the Ducks pitch as they did throughout the weekend on the mound, then they will be just fine, as the Ducks only allowed three runs against their opponents in 27 innings. This would mean that the Ducks only allowed one run per game on average, while the offense averaged nearly eight runs, scoring 22 in total.

Oregon ranks highly due to its offensive production, led by third baseman Drew Smith with 15 home runs, 61 RBIs, and an OPS at 1.006. Outfielder Angel Laya's hit 14 home runs and plated 47 runners, the second-most on the team behind Smith. Meanwhile, second baseman Ryan Cooney leads the team with a .335 batting average, and freshman Naulivou Lauaki posts the best OPS on the Ducks at 1.076.

If the Ducks win this weekend, it will likely be due to their offensive success.

Texas - Ranks No. 3 Among Remaining Teams

Texas Longhorns' Dylan Volantis (99) grabs a bouncing ground ball as Auburn Tigers take on Texas Longhorns at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns are entering the list at No. 3 ahead of the big weekend, as they were very successful in the Austin Regional. They walked away with two blowout victories, and they would later win a close one to end the series. In total, the Longhorns only gave up seven runs in the three games, which is an average of over two runs per game; however, their offense was much more dominant thanks to the two blowout wins. They finished with 41 total runs, which averages to over 13 runs per game.

They are high on this list thanks to the plethora of dominant arms they have in the rotation and the bullpen, including their ace, Dylan Volantis, who currently has an ERA of 1.94. This will be key to any success that they have against the Oregon Ducks.

The series is set to begin on Saturday, June 6, at 5 p.m. PT and will be the game that many decide to watch as two college baseball standouts look to punch their ticket to the big dance.

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