Three Texas Longhorns Who Could Be Big Problems For Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have a tough task ahead of them following an undefeated stretch against the teams in the Eugene Regional, including a victory against the Oregon State Beavers. This would punch their ticket to the Austin Super Regional to play against the Texas Longhorns.

There are three Texas players who pose as possible problems ahead of the Ducks vs. the Longhorns.

Dylan Volantis

Texas pitcher Dylan Volantis (99) throws to a Vanderbilt batter during the second inning of a NCAA baseball game at Hawkins Field on Friday, April 24, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | MARK ZALESKI / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks will have to take on arguably the most consistent starting pitcher in the country, as they will be taking on the ace for the Longhorns, Dylan Volantis. Volantis has been excellent throughout the year 2026, as he has worked his way into an ERA of 1.94, good for No. 3 in the nation.

He is also an excellent strikeout pitcher, as he currently has a total of 116 strikeouts in just 83.1 innings pitched. This would mean that he is striking out an average of more than one batter per inning. In his recent outing against UC Davis, Volantis finished the game with 6.2 innings, while also totaling seven strikeouts. In that game, he was only responsible for one run. He hasn't allowed a game with multiple runs since a game against Tennessee on May 8.

Volantis could give the Ducks problems.

Aiden Robbins

Texas' Aiden Robbins (43) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against Tennessee in an NCAA college baseball game in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outfielder Aiden Robbins is entering the Super Regional as a top hitter in the country with 23 home runs this season. He can change a game in one swing, and he has the ability to become a difference maker, whether that is from a home run or even just getting on base. Robbins has been excellent when getting on base, as he is a consistent batter when at the plate.

Robbins is currently averaging .347, which is well above average, and also No. 2 among all batters who have an average of at least two plate appearances a game this season. He will look to have a massive series against the Oregon Ducks, but the Ducks will have to do what they can to prevent that.

If he isn't contained how the Ducks hope, he will be a major problem in the super regionals.

Anthony Pack Jr.

Texas Longhorns' Anthony Pack Jr. (6) swings at the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Texas Longhorns at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sometimes all a team needs out of their batter is to get on the base path, and there isn't a single player on the Longhorns roster better than Pack Jr. when it comes to batting average. He isn't a big power bat, as he has only totaled 11 home runs thus far, but he is someone who will need to be pitched around due to his ability to get the bat on the ball.

Pack Jr. is also a top player when it comes to having a great glove, as he isn't likely to take many bad routes to the ball, and he isn't likely to make many mistakes in left field. He also has a solid arm that will allow him to attempt big throws to the bases when it is needed.

Pack Jr. is an underrated player, and the Ducks will have to come prepared to limit him, or it will be a very long series.

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