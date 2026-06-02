Oregon Fans Need To Know Three Things About Texas Longhorns Baseball

The Oregon Ducks are set to travel to Austin, Texas, to take on the Texas Longhorns after winning the Eugene Regional by defeating the Oregon State Beavers in a 4-1 affair. The Ducks were undefeated throughout the Eugene Regional, but they will now have their hands full with the Longhorns.

Here are three important things to know about the Longhorns ahead of game day.

Consistent at the Plate

Texas Longhorns' Anthony Pack Jr. (6) swings at the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Texas Longhorns at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best thing that the Texas Longhorns have going for them is their batting consistency. The Texas Longhorns have four batters who are averaging over .300 at the plate, while averaging at least two plate appearances a game. The leader among the four is left fielder Anthony Pack Jr. with a batting average of .358. His ability to get on base has led to big moments throughout the season, and Texas has also done a great job knocking him in.

Hitting for contact is one thing, but he is also a power threat with 11 home runs on the season. That is lower than some they will see, but he isn't a player to experiment with on the mound, as he is capable of changing a game with one hit.

Tendency of Striking Out

Texas Longhorns' Dariyan Pendergrass (42) swings at the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks take on Texas Longhorns during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Texas Longhorns can deliver at the plate, they have also had some bad outings. They have been much more patient at the plate as of recently, but in terms of the full season, Texas has struck out plenty. The Longhorns have 466 strikeouts across their 56 games.

This would mean that they have an average of around 8.3 strikeouts in each of their games. This isn't ideal for the Longhorns, especially when it comes to some of the pitchers they will see against the Oregon Ducks, who continue to get better at striking batters out. If the Ducks can get their pitchers going early, the Longhorns may be in some trouble during the weekend.

Texas Pitchers Pitch for Strikeouts

Texas Longhorns' Dylan Volantis (99) grabs a bouncing ground ball as Auburn Tigers take on Texas Longhorns at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are many different types of pitchers at the college level. This includes pitchers who want to pitch around the plate, and mix in some in the zone strikes. These pitchers will also pitch with a ton of movement on the ball, whether that be sliders, curveballs, or even changeups. This will be something that the Texas starters will make a priority, as they will want to keep their fielders as energized as possible.

The Ducks will have to be patient at the plate if they want to see good pitches, as the Longhorns starters all have more strikeouts than innings pitched, which goes to show that they have been very successful. It is also worth mentioning Texas' ace Dylan Volantis has a top ERA in the country at 1.94. The Longhorns' pitching staff as a whole could cause headaches for the Ducks, as they will likely look for good pitches to swing at and will likely work pitch counts.

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