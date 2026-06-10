Oregon Recruit Emilia Krstevski Logs Productive First Outing at FIBA U18 AmeriCup

In the opening round of the FIBA U18 Women's AmeriCup, Oregon Ducks signee Emilia Krstevski and the Canada beat Puerto Rico in Irapuato, Mexico, 104-40.

The incoming freshman forward scored five points on 2-for-5 shooting, grabbed six rebounds, dished out two assists and one turnover, plus snagged a steal in 13 minutes of play for the Canadians.

Oregon coach Kelly Graves calls to his team during the first half against Nebraska, Feb. 19, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The two remaining matchups in group play for Canada come against the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, Jun 10, at 11:30 a.m. PT and Venezuela on Friday, June 12, at 2 p.m. PT.

If Canada comes out of Group A on top, they would jump straight to the semifinals on Sunday, June 14. If they finish second in Group A, Canada will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday, June 13.

This high-level international competition during the offseason will only prepare Krstevski more for her first go-around of rigorous Big Ten Conference play.

The UCLA Bruins celebrate their 79-51 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks to claim the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Big Ten Opponents

Oregon and coach Kelly Graves will be battle-tested once again during the winter months through the Big Ten contests while dealing with a great deal of air travel. Here are the Ducks' home and away opponents.

Home

Iowa Hawkeyes

Indiana Hoosiers

Maryland Terrapins

Wisconsin Badgers

Purdue Boilermakers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

UCLA Bruins

USC Trojans

Away

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan State Spartans

Illinois Fighting Illini

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Ohio State Buckeyes

Penn State Nittany Lions

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Northwestern Wildcats

For the second year in a row, a record-tying 12 Big Ten schools received berths into the 2026 NCAA Tournament field. That included the eventual national champions, the UCLA Bruins.

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Mallory Heyer (24) moves the ball past UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) and UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during the second quarter at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Key Transfer Additions to Kelly Graves' 2026-27 Roster

Graves was able to find size through the portal with the acquisition of Belmont Bruins transfer Hilary Fuller. The 6-2 sophomore forward averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Heading into his thirteenth season with the Pacific Northwest program, Graves will also be adding the Big Ten's Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer, 6-1 senior forward Mallory Heyer, after redshirting in 2025-26. He will continue to look for even more post depth to join alongside Fuller and Heyer after graduating 6-2 forward Mia Jacobs and 6-4 forward Amina Muhammad.

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves talks to his team before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Feb. 4, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Incoming 2026 Recruiting Class

After Florida Gators coach Kelly Rae Finley was relieved of her duties, 5-10 four-star point guard Kennedy Holman from Hamilton Southeastern in Fishers, Indiana, made the swift transition back to the old stomping grounds of her mother, Lisa Bowyer. Bowyer played with the Ducks for four seasons from 1995 to 1999.

With this new addition, Graves' 2026 recruiting class moved up to a No. 8 ranking in all of college basketball and No. 2 in the entire Big Ten behind the No. 7 overall Maryland Terrapins, according to 247 Sports' team rankings.

Holman will join two other four-star prospects with their signed letter of intent to Oregon in 5-7 combo guard Brookylnn Haywood from Union in Vancouver, Washington, and 6-4 forward/center Emilia Krstevski from Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Haywood is ranked as the nation's No. 26-overall recruit, and Krstevski is No. 31, per 247 Sports.

Lastly, 5-11 unranked guard La'u Pele Falatea from West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, is the younger sister of former guard Nani Falatea, who played under Graves during her senior season in 2024-25 after transferring in from the BYU Cougars.

The 2026-27 roster now has 12 of the 15 spots filled, scholarship players and walk-ons both included.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.