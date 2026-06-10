Oregon Recruit Emilia Krstevski Logs Productive First Outing at FIBA U18 AmeriCup
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In the opening round of the FIBA U18 Women's AmeriCup, Oregon Ducks signee Emilia Krstevski and the Canada beat Puerto Rico in Irapuato, Mexico, 104-40.
The incoming freshman forward scored five points on 2-for-5 shooting, grabbed six rebounds, dished out two assists and one turnover, plus snagged a steal in 13 minutes of play for the Canadians.
The two remaining matchups in group play for Canada come against the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, Jun 10, at 11:30 a.m. PT and Venezuela on Friday, June 12, at 2 p.m. PT.
If Canada comes out of Group A on top, they would jump straight to the semifinals on Sunday, June 14. If they finish second in Group A, Canada will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday, June 13.
This high-level international competition during the offseason will only prepare Krstevski more for her first go-around of rigorous Big Ten Conference play.
Oregon's Big Ten Opponents
Oregon and coach Kelly Graves will be battle-tested once again during the winter months through the Big Ten contests while dealing with a great deal of air travel. Here are the Ducks' home and away opponents.
Home
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Maryland Terrapins
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
Away
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan State Spartans
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Northwestern Wildcats
For the second year in a row, a record-tying 12 Big Ten schools received berths into the 2026 NCAA Tournament field. That included the eventual national champions, the UCLA Bruins.
Key Transfer Additions to Kelly Graves' 2026-27 Roster
Graves was able to find size through the portal with the acquisition of Belmont Bruins transfer Hilary Fuller. The 6-2 sophomore forward averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Heading into his thirteenth season with the Pacific Northwest program, Graves will also be adding the Big Ten's Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer, 6-1 senior forward Mallory Heyer, after redshirting in 2025-26. He will continue to look for even more post depth to join alongside Fuller and Heyer after graduating 6-2 forward Mia Jacobs and 6-4 forward Amina Muhammad.
Oregon's Incoming 2026 Recruiting Class
After Florida Gators coach Kelly Rae Finley was relieved of her duties, 5-10 four-star point guard Kennedy Holman from Hamilton Southeastern in Fishers, Indiana, made the swift transition back to the old stomping grounds of her mother, Lisa Bowyer. Bowyer played with the Ducks for four seasons from 1995 to 1999.
With this new addition, Graves' 2026 recruiting class moved up to a No. 8 ranking in all of college basketball and No. 2 in the entire Big Ten behind the No. 7 overall Maryland Terrapins, according to 247 Sports' team rankings.
Holman will join two other four-star prospects with their signed letter of intent to Oregon in 5-7 combo guard Brookylnn Haywood from Union in Vancouver, Washington, and 6-4 forward/center Emilia Krstevski from Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Haywood is ranked as the nation's No. 26-overall recruit, and Krstevski is No. 31, per 247 Sports.
Lastly, 5-11 unranked guard La'u Pele Falatea from West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, is the younger sister of former guard Nani Falatea, who played under Graves during her senior season in 2024-25 after transferring in from the BYU Cougars.
The 2026-27 roster now has 12 of the 15 spots filled, scholarship players and walk-ons both included.
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as Lead Writer and Editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.