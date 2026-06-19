Proposed MLB Draft Changes Could Impact Mark Wasikowski, Oregon Baseball

After closing their season with a nail-biting 6-5 Super Regional loss against the Texas Longhorns, the Oregon Ducks baseball squad continues to take hits with players departing for the transfer portal.

On Thursday, with a total of four confirmed athletes leaving the Ducks after impressive 2026 statistics, a solution to retain more players in the future just happened to be pitched by the MLB.

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks third baseman Drew Smith (17) looks to throw the ball to first base during the eighth inning of a Super Regional game against the Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The MLB's Proposed New Draft Guidelines

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, a new proposal from the MLB would drastically change the entry system to the major leagues. This new set of proposed guidelines from the MLB comes amidst ongoing negotiations with the MLBPA (the MLB Player's Association) for a collective bargaining agreement set to expire in December.

These ideas are a baseline for how the MLB will negotiate with the union, so they are expected to change and evolve as time (and negotiations) goes on.

A new-look MLB Draft could feature 12 rounds instead of 20 while taking out high schoolers and cutting the bonus pool by nearly half from $358.7 million to $200 million, according to Passan.

What's also unique about these new proposals is that the MLB Draft would only allow collegiate-level players to be eligible after their sophomore year, instead of their junior year (or turning 21-years-old).

Oregon head baseball coach Mark Wasikowski gives a thumbs up to the stands after the Ducks defeated Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How These Potential Changes Could Impact Oregon Ducks

This new proposal could bring a mixed-bag impact to collegiate programs like the Oregon Ducks. Eliminating high school athletes from the draft does push more and more young top talent to collegiate programs, meaning Oregon has more of a pool to choose from.

There's also the slash of the bonuses for entering the draft, which may make players consider longer tenures at their respective universities due to NIL payments instead of departing for the professional level before their eligibility runs out. That aspect and the inclusion of international players in a draft creates more competition at the professional level. Though both aspects are more detrimental to the American athletes, it creates a strong incentive to spend more time developing before hopping to the pros.

However, there are some obvious downsides here as well. Allowing college players to enter the draft in their sophomore year could mean heavy turnover for certain programs. It could also mean that transfer players could bank on one good sophomore season and then leave for the league.

These proposed changes could also create somewhat of a worse transfer portal situation than the Ducks are facing currently, with athletes feeling the need to depart programs sooner to get more playing time because draft eligibility was lowered.

Oregon’s Angel Laya celebrates a triple against Yale in the fourth inning of the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game at PK Park n Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks and Departing Players

As of June, the Ducks have three players that are projected to to be top 200 prospects in the NFL Draft after completing their 2026 junior season: junior second baseman Ryan Cooney, junior infielder Maddox Molony, and redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Cal Scolari.

With the loss of freshmen stars like infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. and outfielder Angel Laya, sophomore catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus, and junior right-handed pitcher Collin Clarke, the Ducks have some work to do to find heavy-hitters in the transfer portal.

Perhaps in the future, there might be more recruits to fill those spots with the MLB's latest proposals.

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