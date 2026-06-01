Six Oregon Ducks Named to Eugene Regional All-Tournament Team

The Oregon Ducks are advancing to the Super Regionals for the third time in four seasons, and this year’s appearance is perhaps the sweetest, given who they beat to advance.

The Ducks defeated their bitter in-state rival, the Oregon State Beavers, 4-1 on Sunday night at PK Park in the Eugene Regional Final to advance to the Super Regionals. Oregon went 3-0 in the Eugene Regional, which also included dominating wins over the Yale Bulldogs and the Washington State Cougars.

Oregon head baseball coach Mark Wasikowski gives a thumbs up to the stands after the Ducks defeated Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a much different showing compared to last season’s Eugene Regional, when the Ducks went 0-2 with devastating losses to the Utah Valley Wolverines and Cal Poly Mustangs. For their performance at the Eugene Regional, six Oregon players were named to the All-Tournament Team:

Will Sanford, Pitcher

Brayden Jaksa, First Base

Ryan Cooney, Second Base

Drew Smith, Third Base

Angel Laya, Right Field

Naulivo Lauaki Jr., Designated Hitter

Will Sanford Named Eugene Regional MVP

Oregon pitcher Will Sanford celebrates a strikeout against Washington State during the first inning of day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon sophomore right-handed pitcher Will Sanford was named MVP of the Eugene Regional for his performance against the Washington State Cougars, in which the Ducks won 4-0. Sanford put on a show, recording 14 strikeouts and only allowing one hit in 6.1 innings pitched.

Oregon’s pitching highlighted their dominance in three games of the Eugene Regional, and it's a strength that the Ducks look to carry with them when they face the No. 6 overall seed, the Texas Longhorns, in the Super Regionals in Austin.

Five of the top hitters in Oregon’s batting lineup were named to the All-Tournament team, including freshman first baseman Brayden Jaksa, junior second baseman Ryan Cooney, senior third baseman Drew Smith, freshman right fielder Angel Laya, and freshman designated hitter Naulivou Lauaki Jr.

Naulivou Lauaki's Impact In Oregon Starting Lineup

Oregon’s Naulivou Lauaki Jr. celebrates his eighth-inning home run with fans during the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game against Yale at PK Park n Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The impact Laukai has had on the Ducks, since he was first inserted into the starting lineup, has been remarkable. Lauaki Jr. has totaled 14 home runs on the season, and two of them came in three games in the Eugene Regional against the Yale Bulldogs and Washington State Cougars. Both were three-run home runs by Lauaki.

In the win over Washington State, Lauaki’s three-run home run proved to be the difference as it came when Oregon was up 1-0 in the top of the ninth. Jaksa, Cooney, Smith, and Laya all delivered in key moments for the Ducks in the Eugene Regional.

Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. rounds the bases on a home run in the ninth inning as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As their focus now shifts to their Super Regionals matchup against the Longhorns, the Ducks look to remain dominant on the mound and efficient in their starting lineup. The last time the Ducks were in the Super Regionals, they were swept by the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.

Oregon is two wins away from accomplishing the ultimate goal of reaching the College World Series in Omaha for the first time since 1954. Reaching the CWS in Omaha has been a goal that coach Mark Wasikowski’s Oregon squad has had its sights set on for the last few seasons, and they may have the team that finally breaks through.

Achieving the goal of reaching the CWS would be an incredible milestone for an Oregon baseball program that has built itself back up since being reinstated in 2009.

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