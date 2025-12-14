Dana Altman Addresses Oregon Guard Jackson Shelstad's Career Milestone

The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team snapped its five-game losing streak on Saturday with a 104-62 win over the UC Davis Aggies. Oregon star guard Jackson Shelstad led the Ducks in the win with 21 points, nine assists, and four rebounds on 7-of-13 shooting, including nine points from beyond the arc.

The game was Oregon’s first win since Shelstad reached 1,000 career points in the Ducks' 74-63 loss to the No. 25 UCLA Bruins on Dec. 6. After the win, Oregon coach Dana Altman credited the Ducks’ team and the major role they played in Shelstad reaching 1,000 career points this season.

“Nobody scores 1,000 points on their own; it’s always a team. When somebody achieves something like that, it’s a team. No one gets 1,000 points on their own,” said Altman after the game.

Shelstad's Remarkable Oregon Career and Ducks' Team Chemistry

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) guards Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Shelstad has had a remarkable three seasons with the Ducks, averaging 13.7 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game. In additon to his leadership for Oregon, Shelstad has received great support from his teammates during his three seasons, including from star center Nate Bittle.

MORE: Dan Lanning Challenging Mike Bellotti In Oregon Coach Milestone

MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting Another Multi-Sport Athlete to Eugene

MORE: Oregon Ducks Who Are Still Pending NFL Draft Decisions

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Through 10 games, Bittle is averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Elon transfer guard Takai Simpkins has proven to be a valuable addition for the Ducks, averaging 13.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game this season. Junior forward Kwame Evans Jr. has also made an impact in scoring, averaging 12.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

Oregon guard Takai Simpkins goes up for a shot over UC Davis guard Chase Rawlins as the Oregon Ducks host the UC Davis Aggies on Dec. 13, 2025, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The continued contributions of Bittle, Simpkins, and Evans Jr. will be key in the Ducks getting back on track with a 5-5 record on the season. Saturday's win snapped Oregon's five-game losing streak ahead of the Ducks' matchups with Portland and No. 8 Gonzaga.

While team chemistry is important for every team, it will be extremely crucial for Oregon as they wrap up their non-conference slate and prepare to enter the heat of Big Ten play at the start of the new year.

What's Next For Shelstad and Oregon?

Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad presses past UC Davis guard Jalen Stokes as the Oregon Ducks host the UC Davis Aggies on Dec. 13, 2025, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before a pivotal home game against coach Mark Few and the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Dec. 21, the Ducks will face the Portland Pilots on Wednesday in Eugene. Earning a win against the Pilots will not be an easy task for the Ducks, as Portland has challenged Oregon several times in the prevoius seasons. In last season’s matchup, Oregon rallied from a second half deficit to defeat Portland 80-70 in overtime.

Against Portland, the Ducks will look for another impactful performance from Shelstad along with key contributions from Bittle, Simpkins, and Evans Jr. The in-state matchup between Portland and Oregon is scheduled to tip off from Matthew Knight Arena at 8:00 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Recommended Articles