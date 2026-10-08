Three Ways Dana Altman’s Retirement Impacts Oregon Basketball’s Season

The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team has a new head basketball coach.

After 16 years, 382 wins and nine trips to the NCAA Tournament, Oregon coach Dana Altman has retired, leaving assistant coach Tony Stubblefield to serve as the interim head coach for the 2026-27 season, the program announced Wednesday.

Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; Oregon Ducks assistant coach Tony Stubblefield yells during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Oregon men's basketball is set to begin the 2026-27 season on Nov. 2 against Montana at home in Matthew Knight Arena. With the season now just weeks away, a new-look team that only features four players from last year's roster will have a new coach at the helm. There are already a lot of moving parts for this Oregon team heading into the 2026-27 season, and Altman's abrupt retirement adds another major question just weeks before the Ducks take the court.

"I have had to make two really tough decisions in my coaching career," said Altman in a statement released by Oregon. "The first was leaving Creighton, a place my family and I dearly loved, to come to Oregon. This is the second. I've loved every minute of coaching here, and stepping away is difficult and truly painful."

From a nearly completely rebuilt roster to a new voice leading the team and the challenge of navigating another season in the Big Ten, there are plenty of questions surrounding what Oregon will look like when the season begins. And for a program that has been led by Altman for the last 16 years, his departure adds another layer of uncertainty to a season that was already filled with questions.

Altman’s retirement leaves Oregon looking for more leadership

Altman's retirement comes at a time when Oregon is already trying to replace the veteran leadership that has gradually disappeared from the program.

Mar 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' 2023-24 NCAA Tournament team had two experienced players at the center of its identity in guard Jermaine Couisnard and center N'Faly Dante. After Dante and Couisnard left, that responsibility shifted to a younger group.

By 2025-26, guard Jackson Shelstad and center Nate Bittle had become two of Oregon's most important pieces. Bittle led the Ducks with 16.8 points and 1.8 blocks per game, and Shelstad averaged 15.6 points and 4.9 assists.

Despite their leadership, the Ducks finished 12-20 overall and 5-15 in their first Big Ten season. Now, both Bittle and Shelstad are gone.

Bittle exhausted his eligibility, while Shelstad entered the transfer portal following the season. Kwame Evans Jr. and other key pieces also departed, which leaves Oregon with just four returning players heading into 2026-27. On top of that, Altman is gone now, too.

Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad, center, potentially out for the season with a hand injury, joins the team before the Michigan State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Jan. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With more than a dozen new players entering the program and only four returning from last season, that responsibility was already going to fall heavily on the coaching staff. Altman's retirement removes the most established voice from that equation just weeks before the start of the season.

The Tony Stubblefield Era Begins on the Fly

Altman's October retirement may have shocked Oregon, but a late-season coaching change that elevates a longtime assistant isn't unprecedented in college basketball.

For example, former coach Tony Bennett retired from Virginia in October 2024, just weeks before the season, and associate head coach Ron Sanchez was elevated to interim head coach. Jim Calhoun stepped down at UConn in September 2012, which led to Kevin Ollie's promotion. In both cases, the timing left little room for an outside coaching search before the season began.

Oregon is now in a similar situation with Stubblefield.

Stubblefield spent 11 seasons on Altman's Oregon staff from 2010 to 2021, and returned to the program in 2024. During his first stint, the Ducks reached eight NCAA Tournaments, including the 2017 Final Four. Stubblefield also played a major role in recruiting key players such as point guard Payton Pritchard.

Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman (center) tosses the game ball with assistant coach Tony Stubblefield (right) during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

However, Stubblefield's previous experience as a head coach adds another layer to the transition. He went 28-54 in three seasons at DePaul before being fired during the 2023-24 season in what Altman described as a "raw deal" during a press conference on Wednesday.

Now, Stubblefield gets another opportunity at a high-major program, and this time, he knows the program he is taking over. For the 2026-27 season, he is the person responsible for turning a roster he helped assemble into a team capable of winning at a high level.

Oregon's Recruiting Future

One of the biggest impacts of Altman's retirement comes off the court as Oregon is now trying to recruit for a future that is still unclear, even if recruiting is one of Stubblefield's strengths.

Athletic director Rob Mullens has said the program will conduct a national search after the season, which means Stubblefield is leading the Ducks without knowing whether he will be the coach recruiting the players who arrive in Eugene next year.

The early signing period for the 2026 class arrives in November, just weeks after Oregon's season begins. For recruits deciding where they want to spend the next several years, committing to an interim staff creates an obvious question: Who will actually be coaching them?

Oregon head coach Dana Altman looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Altman's name had also been a major part of Oregon's recruiting pitch for 16 years. His track record of developing players such as Pritchard, as well as other NBA players like Chris Duarte and Dillon Brooks, helped give the Ducks credibility with recruits and transfers. That selling point changes when Altman is no longer on the sideline.

The transfer portal creates another layer of uncertainty. Oregon's current players will spend the season under Stubblefield, but they also know a permanent coach could arrive after the season and bring an entirely new recruiting plan.

So while Altman's retirement immediately changes who will coach Oregon in 2026-27, the effects could last much longer.

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