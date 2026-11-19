Its the final road trip of the season for the the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) with a game at Spartan Stadium against the Michigan State Spartans. Just outside of the College Football Playoff Committee 12-team rankings, another Big Ten win can strengthen Oregon's hopes of entering postseason play.

With a chance at the postseason on the line, the Ducks are breaking from their three-game streak of wearing alternate uniform colors to get back to Oregon basics with a classic "Generation O" uniform combination.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington models Oregon's uniform combination for their road game against the Michigan State Spartans. | @GoDucks on X

A'Mauri Washington Models Oregon Uniform

Modeled by Oregon senior defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington, the Ducks are utilizing their "Mighty Oregon" white uniform with green and yellow details. The uniform is an away version of the classic Duck colors, calling back to former Oregon coach Rich Brooks and the progress he brought to Oregon as a football program.

Yellow is the highlight of this uniform, with yellow gloves, yellow athletic bands, and a yellow helmet featuring a yellow facemask and green shiny wing on the sides.

According to graphic designer and uniform enthusiast Jonah Henderson, this is the first time since Oregon's opening game against Boise State that the Ducks wore yellow pants. Also, according to Henderson, this is the third year in a row Oregon has worn this specific uniform color combination since the release of the "Generation O" uniforms in 2024, and it's the first time this "Generation O" combination has had a helmet with wings.

For the Ducks, who had to return to basics with their offensive scheme, returning to basics for their uniforms is also a big thematic point for this season. Changes in these uniforms are smaller-scale, like helmets and undergarments. Plus, each uniform release video since Oregon's loss to UCLA has had noticeably less production. To paraphrase coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks are giving fans substance, with less flash.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) walks off the field after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Off The Usual Color Scale

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This year, Oregon has featured the Ducks' alternative colors on the field more often than their typical green and yellow. For the past three Duck victories against Michigan, at Ohio State, and against Northwestern, Oregon elected to wear combinations featuring black, white, grey, and metallics.

Each of those uniforms was inspired by a character: the Michigan helmets being a collaboration with Japanese icon Godzilla, and the Ohio State and Northwestern uniforms being renditions of the popular "Mummy Duck" theme, originally crafted in 2025 for Oregon's White Out victory at Penn State.

What Fans Should Be Wearing

To accompany the Ducks' uniform design on the field, fans are encouraged to wear a yellow outfit to Autzen Stadium.

Green is the most common color for fans this season, with five games on the calendar (yellow and black come in second with three games each). This is the second and final yellow-out game of the season, with the following week's Washington rivalry game ending the season with a black-out at home.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington models Oregon's uniform combination for their road game against the Michigan State Spartans. | @GoDucks on X

Uniforms Rooted In Substance

The history of Oregon's uniforms goes hand-in-hand with the Ducks' lasting relationship with sportswear brand Nike. As detailed in GoDucks' documentary "Rooted in Substance", Nike's partnership with Oregon resulted in the company testing its latest technology with the Ducks' athletes while elevating Oregon's brand image (the "O" logo in the 2000s is a great example).

Oregon's uniform selection is a collaborative process with Nike, designers like the father-son duo of Van Horne Designs and Nike designers, Oregon Football Equipment Administrator Kenny Farr, and a board of selected athletes that give their own input for uniform design and scheduling.

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