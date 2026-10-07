Three Biggest Things to Know About Oregon Interim Coach Tony Stubblefield

The Oregon Ducks will have a new leader on the basketball court once the 2026-27 season tips off. This time coach Dana Altman won't lead this team, a first since 2010.

Altman is retiring effective immediately, with his decision giving way to assistant coach Tony Stubblefield. The longtime head coach Altman leaves following a 12-20 record from last season.

Stubblefield, however, must replace the program's most successful coach. Altman produced 15 straight 20+ win seasons up until last season. He leaves delivering a school record 382 wins. Time to dive closer into what Duck basketball fans will get out of Stubblefield with three facts to know about him.

This Won't be Tony Stubblefield's First Head Coaching Role

Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; Oregon Ducks assistant coach Tony Stubblefield yells during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although Stubblefield will want to erase his previous mark as a head coach.

He went 30-66 overall coaching at DePaul University in the Big East Conference from 2021 to 2024. His best season was his first year at the helm, which was a 15-16 mark.

Stubblefield eventually got replaced following a 3-15 start to the 2023-24 campaign by Matt Brady. DePaul since pivoted to Chris Holtmann as head coach.

He also served as an interim coach before too. Stubblefield stepped in for former New Mexico State head coach Lou Henson, but went 2-12 overall there.

Tony Stubblefield Witnessed the High Moments at Oregon

Mar 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's where Oregon basketball fans can breathe out some relief in scruitinizing Stubblefield.

He's been a part of the Ducks' more signature moments on the hardwood. Including Oregon's historic Final Four run of the 2016-17 season. That Oregon team catapulted to 33 victories and also emerged as the Pac-12 regular season champion.

Stubblefield also served under Altman during the Ducks' Elite Eight runs and trips to the Sweet 16; two involving the former and five with the latter.

So Stubblefield will lean into those past experiences with the Ducks to lead this team moving forward. Plus bring another area of expertise to the floor.

Tony Stubblefield can Identify Future NBA Pros

Jan 9, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; DePaul Blue Demons head coach Tony Stubblefield gestures to his team during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Stubblefield brings this big area of expertise over to the Ducks: Identifying future NBA talent. Which he's won over via the recruiting trail.

Altman trusted him to find names like Troy Brown Jr., Louis King, Chris Duarte, Payton Pritchard, Dillon Brooks and Bol Bol during the time Stubblefield served as an assistant coach.

Duarte rose as the more recent first round talent from Stubblefield, landing in the NBA Draft lottery with the 13th overall pick to the Indiana Pacers. Pritchard was the other top 30 talent to come from Altman, Stubblefield and the Ducks by landing at 26th overall to the Boston Celtics in 2020.

So Oregon can trust Stubblefield to keep its recruiting class in tact while even handing him free reign to connect with recruits. But this also is a job audition for Stubblefield, with a chance to lead the Ducks moving ahead and prevent the school from going all in on an outside candidate to replace Altman down the road.

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