Oregon Earns Commanding Win Over ASU Behind 22 Points From Nyara Sabally

The Ducks stay hot and will face Arizona State again this week when they travel to Tempe.

Oregon came into Tuesday's game following a blowout win over USC at home on Sunday. Taylor Bigby was dressed in sweats and street clothes during warmups and she would be unavailable once again.

First quarter

Arizona State came out of the gates and looked locked in. Taya Hanson hit a quick three-pointer and the Sun Devils followed that up with a lyup from Jaddan Simmons to kickstart the offese.

Te-Hina Paopao lost the handle on a trip down the quick, which was the second of two. quick turnovers for the Ducks early.. Jayde Van Hyfte wide open layup to chip into Arizona State's hot start. Nyara Sabally knocks down two free throws to get the Ducks on the board, and a Paopao three-pointer helped get the gears turning. Sabally asserted herself in the paint early with a driving layup that started on the perimeter.

Shortly thereafter, Sabally knocked down a three of her own and forced a turnover on other end, which was capped off by another Paopao shot from beyond the arc, giving Oregon a 13-0 to respond to ASU's opening punch at around the 5:00 mark.

Sabally layup. Great ball movement on the perimeter led to a great pass from Paopao to Sabally, who finished with another layup inside--taking her into double figures with 11 points with 3:52 left in the first quarter.

Ducks get running in transition and a Sedona Prince knocked down a jumper to pick up her first points of the game. Ahlise Hurst was carving around the defense on the perimeter, almost juking out her defend and ducking behind the Oregon big's to drain another three-pointer.

Oregon led 22-13 over ASU at the end of the first quarter.

Second quarter

Syndey Parrish three. Maggie Besselink inside layup. Phillipina Kyei checked in as the Ducks went big with their lineup as Sabally continued to assert herself in the post with her physical game. After tweaking the lineup Oregon forced a couple quick turnovers, but missed some quality looks, as did Arizona State, but the Ducks' lead stayed around 10.

Prince continued to chip in with the mid-range game, and the Sun Devils continued to score on the interior, with a lot of their jump shots not falling from mid-range and distance. Giles was the leading force of offense for ASU in the first half, contributing from all three levels.

Papao set up Sabally for a layup after a bit of stalling on offense thanks to turnovers, which led to two minutes without any scoring for Oregon. Katelyn Levings got inside to make it a three-point game, cutting the lead to just 30-27 Ducks.

Chanaya Pinto checked in with less than a minute left in the half, and Jade Lovelle connected from distance after some good ball movement, and the Ducks led 33-30 at the half.

Third quarter

Arizona struck first out of the locker room with a jumper from Giles and Oregon responded when Parrish swished a three-pointer off a pass from Paopao as the Oregon guard continued to score, defend and set up her teammates.

Parrish got running in transition after forcing a steal and banked home a layup on the other end. The two teams traded layups and Mael Giles continued to be the main contributor for the Sun Devils, with 15 points midway through the third, but Oregon still lead 46-38.

Prince got a massive block for the Ducks to give them a boost, and three-pointer from Hurst on the other end gave Oregon a 49-42 lead as the third quarter wound down. ASU got a couple more points inside to trail just 49-46 entering the final quarter.

Fourth quarter

Sabally was physical down low and converted a tough layup with two defenders draped over her. Rogers drove into the paint and took some contact on her shot to earn a trip to the line, splitting her free throws. The next trip down she drained a three to give Oregon some more cushion.

Sabally snatched a layup from Loville out of the air, but was called for a foul, who split the free throws. The Oregon big chipped another layup on the ensuing possession and was approaching 20 points.

Interior play was a focal point for both teams down the stretch and the Ducks were about to push the lead to double digits at 62-53 midway through the fourth. Oregon went on to grind out another win over Arizona State, with a final score of 72-58.

