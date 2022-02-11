De'Vion Harmon's 21 Points Lead Oregon Over Stanford in 68-60 Win

The Ducks kept the game closer than it needed to be but were able to pull it out.

First half

Both teams got off to good starts Thursday night in Eugene, trading buckets inside the paint. Both Jacob Young and De'Vion Harmon converted from three-point land in the first four minutes.

Quincy Guerrier met James Keefe at the rim, stuffing a dunk attempt and electrifying the Matthew Knight Crowd in the process. Oregon held a slim 10-8 lead at the first media timeout with 14:29 to go in the first half.

The Ducks were taking some ugly shots but were still getting baskets inside. On defense Oregon had three early blocks but were getting out-rebounded nine to five early. had three early blocks but were getting out-rebounded 9-5. A tough jump-shot and layup in transition from Harmon extended Oregon's lead to eight at 20-12.

The Ducks and Cardinal each knocked down three-pointers, but neither team was overly impressive from distance in the first half. Will Richardson snagged a steal late in the first half and connected with Young in transition.

Oregon was playing its best basketball in the opening half when players were able to get running following turnovers and long rebounds. The Ducks got an offensive boost from Rivaldo Soares in the final minutes of the first half, draining a three-pointer set up by Richardson.

Oregon led 32-24 at the half and was being led by Harmon's 12 points.

Stanford was sloppy in the first half, turning the ball over 13 times, which led to 12 points for the Ducks. Michael O'Connell led the scoring effort in the first half for Stanford with six points.

Second half

Oregon opened the second half on a quick 6-0 run, punctuated by a powerful slam dunk from N'Faly Dante, which forced the Cardinal to take a quick timeout to try and regain their composure. the Oregon lead grew to 40-26 and Stanford was in danger of letting the game get away.

The Ducks hit a dry spell and went three scoreless for three minutes and Stanford took advantage, going on an 8-0 run in that same span. That dry spell reached nearly six minutes until Richardson took the lid off the basket with a layup.

Oregon was playing sloppy basketball and not doing themselves any favors. Harmon's competitive fire helped the team find their way out of their slump, with Richardson and Guerrier forcing the action inside the paint to pad their lead back to 50-42 at the under-eight media timeout. Richardson's layup gave him his first points of the game in what was otherwise a rough offensive showing for the veteran guard.

Guerrier converted a three-pointer with a defender draped all over him, but Stanford answered right back with Maxime Raynaud banking in a three and blowing a kiss the the Oregon student section.

The game looked like it might be fairly in hand until O'Connell's three got Stanford back with seven points at the 3:00 mark.

Harmon hobbled off the floor in pain, grabbing just above his right knee once he got to the bench in what appeared to be a cramp the training staff was able to roll out.

An errant low pass from Young resulted in another Oregon turnover that was converted on the other end in the form of a three-point basket. The Cardinal would nail another shot from deep to make it a five-point game with 49.6 seconds left on the clock. Harmon checked back in shortly thereafter.

Richardson knocked down four free throws to extend Oregon's lead to 68-60 and the Ducks went on to win their fourth straight game.

Their next game for Oregon will be on Saturday against Cal at 1:00 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena.

