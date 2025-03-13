Live Score, Injury Updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Indiana, NCAA Tournament Implications
The Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament is here!
The Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers with NCAA Tournament implications. Oregon coach Dana Altman's Ducks are on a 7-game win streak entering the single-game elimination bracket. Will Oregon be a March Madness cinderella?
The No. 8 Ducks (23-8, 12-8 Big Ten) and No. 9 Hoosiers (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten) will play on Wednesday, March 12 at 9 a.m. PT. It's a second round matchup, after both teams had first-round byes, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Below will be live game score updates.
PREGAME
Both teams have arrived in Indianapolis for the tournament. Of course, the Hoosiers have a great home court advantage.
Not surprisingly, the Ducks will be wearing new Nike sneakers for their inaugural Big Ten Tournament.
NCAA TOURNAMENT IMPLICATIONS
The Ducks are in a good spot when it comes to earning an NCAA Tournament bid. ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi predicts the Ducks to be a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Lunardi has listed Oregon as high as a No. 4 seed.
While the Ducks' NCAA Tournament resume is strong, Oregon will still need a good showing in order to help their seeding for March Madness. The Ducks' performance in the Big Ten Tournament matters as a huge opportunity for the Ducks to prove themselves agains Big Ten foes like UCLA, Michigan and Illinois.
“Whatever. It’s all about matchups," Altman said. "I’ve told our guys when we’ve been 12 seeds it doesn’t matter; we’ve gone to two Sweet Sixteens with 12 seeds. It doesn’t matter. You’re going to play a good basketball team and you’ve got to get ready for it. Whatever our predicament is we’ll try to make the best of it. Hopefully we get Seattle or Denver, I think those are the two closest, that would be nice. Other than that, whatever happens, happens and we’ll go try to make the best of it.”
The Hoosiers, however, could be playing for their NCAA Tournament lives. Indiana's NCAA chances benefitted greatly from a 66-60 win over Ohio State on Saturday. However the bubble team is not quite out of the woods. Lunardi's bracket has Indiana as one of the last four teams in the tournament field.
"These guys have been fighting, fighting and fighting," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Tuesday Oregon. "We have a break here or there, we wouldn't be having this conversation. We are in the mix of a battle. We got a chance to get to the Big Ten Tournament and anything can happen when you get into tournament play. Right now, we are staring Ohio State in the face and we got to go figure that out."
INJURIES
The Ducks and Hoosiers are very healthy entering the matchup vs. Indiana. No injuries to report currently.
LAST MATCHUP
Oregon defeated Indiana 73-64 last Tuesday with much thanks to a 10-0 run to finish the game, highlighted by a clutch, deep three from Ducks sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad. Shelstad led the team with 17 points while sophomore forward Kwame Evans Jr. added 10 points off the bench. There was a 21-7 free throw disparity, and Woodson let the refs know it, bringing it up again after the game.
ODDS
The Ducks are favored to win against the Hoosiers. The spread is -1.5 points in favor of Oregon, and the the over/under points total is set at 143.5 on FanDuel. Money line for Oregon is -125 and +104 for Indiana.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.