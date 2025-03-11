Ducks Digest

Why Oregon Ducks Can Win Big Ten Conference Tournament Over Michigan State, Maryland

The Oregon Ducks have the No. 8 seed for the Big Ten Tournament at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Ducks coach Dana Altman's matchup in the second round will come against coach Mike Woodson and the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday, March 13.

Arden Cravalho

Mar 4, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) is congratulated by fans after a 73-64 win against the Indiana Hoosiers at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) is congratulated by fans after a 73-64 win against the Indiana Hoosiers at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

After finishing the regular season with a 23-8 overall record and 12-8 in conference play, the Oregon Ducks were rewarded the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Conference Tournament. The event runs from Wednesday, March 12 through Sunday, March 16. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will follow the championship game on CBS.

The Big Ten is the second-best conference in college basketball behind the SEC, and ESPN's Joe Lunardi expects 10 programs from the Big Ten to be competing in March Madness. Why will the Ducks make it through the loaded field at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis?

Oregon’s Kwame Evans Jr. dunks the ball against USC during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon’s Kwame Evans Jr. dunks the ball against USC during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon is scorching hot heading into the tournament

The Ducks are one of the best teams in college basketball right now, riding a seven-game winning streak as they prepare for Indianapolis. Two of those wins have come against programs like the Wisconsin Badgers and Indiana Hoosiers who are expected to be in the NCAA Tournament field.

Champions are made on the defensive side of the ball, and the Ducks have locked in on that side of the floor during that stretch. Opponents were averaging just 68.7 points per game against Oregon in the last seven games. Oregon's season average is 71.2 point allowed as major adjustments have been made.

Throughout this run, the success has been in thanks to the continuous effort when getting in the passing lanes and crashing the offensive glass. On the season, the Ducks are No. 4 in the Big Ten with steals with 7.3 and No. 7 in total rebounds at 14.6.

Indiana Hoosiers center Oumar Ballo (11) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32)
Mar 4, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Oumar Ballo (11) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) who picks up a blocking foul on the play during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Nate Bittle is playing the best ball of his career

After a turmoil-filled 2023-24 campaign with a wrist injury and an illness that kept him sidelined, theseven-footer came back in 2024-25 to be considered one of the top centers in the game.

He's the leading scorer on Oregon's team with 14.1 points per game on a shooting split of 51.3 field goal percentage, 33.7 three-point percentage, and 82.2 free throw percentage. Bittle is also the defensive anchor for coach Dana Altman as he's ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference in blocks with 2.2 per game and No. 9 in rebounds at 7.3 per game.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman calls directs his team late in the game
Mar 4, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon head coach Dana Altman calls directs his team late in the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Coach Dana Altman's track record in March

Since 2010-11 when Altman was hired, Oregon has the most the wins in the month of March at a record of 74-30 (.711 winning percentage). That's more than the Kansas Jayhawks (72), North Carolina Tar Heels (71), Kentucky Wildcats (70), and Duke Blue Devils (68).

The 66-year-old leader has been known for being involved in many miraculous runs in conference tournaments throughout his career. With the Creighton Bluejays when they were in the Missouri Valley Conference, he won the postseason tournament six times (1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007). When the Ducks were in the Pac-12 Conference, he won the postseason tournament four times (2013, 2016, 2019, 2024).

No. 8 Oregon's second round matchup with the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers is set to tip-off on Thursday, March 13, at 9 a.m. PT on the Big Ten Network. The Ducks have to win four games in four days if they want to be the last team standing.

feed

Published
Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

Home/Basketball