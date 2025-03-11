Why Oregon Ducks Can Win Big Ten Conference Tournament Over Michigan State, Maryland
After finishing the regular season with a 23-8 overall record and 12-8 in conference play, the Oregon Ducks were rewarded the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Conference Tournament. The event runs from Wednesday, March 12 through Sunday, March 16. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will follow the championship game on CBS.
The Big Ten is the second-best conference in college basketball behind the SEC, and ESPN's Joe Lunardi expects 10 programs from the Big Ten to be competing in March Madness. Why will the Ducks make it through the loaded field at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis?
Oregon is scorching hot heading into the tournament
The Ducks are one of the best teams in college basketball right now, riding a seven-game winning streak as they prepare for Indianapolis. Two of those wins have come against programs like the Wisconsin Badgers and Indiana Hoosiers who are expected to be in the NCAA Tournament field.
Champions are made on the defensive side of the ball, and the Ducks have locked in on that side of the floor during that stretch. Opponents were averaging just 68.7 points per game against Oregon in the last seven games. Oregon's season average is 71.2 point allowed as major adjustments have been made.
Throughout this run, the success has been in thanks to the continuous effort when getting in the passing lanes and crashing the offensive glass. On the season, the Ducks are No. 4 in the Big Ten with steals with 7.3 and No. 7 in total rebounds at 14.6.
Nate Bittle is playing the best ball of his career
After a turmoil-filled 2023-24 campaign with a wrist injury and an illness that kept him sidelined, theseven-footer came back in 2024-25 to be considered one of the top centers in the game.
He's the leading scorer on Oregon's team with 14.1 points per game on a shooting split of 51.3 field goal percentage, 33.7 three-point percentage, and 82.2 free throw percentage. Bittle is also the defensive anchor for coach Dana Altman as he's ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference in blocks with 2.2 per game and No. 9 in rebounds at 7.3 per game.
Coach Dana Altman's track record in March
Since 2010-11 when Altman was hired, Oregon has the most the wins in the month of March at a record of 74-30 (.711 winning percentage). That's more than the Kansas Jayhawks (72), North Carolina Tar Heels (71), Kentucky Wildcats (70), and Duke Blue Devils (68).
The 66-year-old leader has been known for being involved in many miraculous runs in conference tournaments throughout his career. With the Creighton Bluejays when they were in the Missouri Valley Conference, he won the postseason tournament six times (1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007). When the Ducks were in the Pac-12 Conference, he won the postseason tournament four times (2013, 2016, 2019, 2024).
No. 8 Oregon's second round matchup with the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers is set to tip-off on Thursday, March 13, at 9 a.m. PT on the Big Ten Network. The Ducks have to win four games in four days if they want to be the last team standing.